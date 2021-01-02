OPINION | WALLY HALL: Cold Hogs fall to Tigers

Blame it on Missouri.

The Missouri Tigers defense took away the Arkansas Razorbacks dribble drive offense and the home team came away with a dismal shooting day and their first loss of the season, 81-68.

Who was cold for the Hogs on offense?

Everyone because the Tigers contested every shot, inside and out and the Razorbacks didn’t have an answer as they made only 19 of 71 field goal attempts including seven of 28 threes.

The bulk of both teams scoring came at the free throw line as the officials called a total of 57 fouls, many that could have been ignored on both sides of the court.

Missouri made 28 of 39 free throws and the Hogs 23 of 34.

Not all of that was the No. 13 Tigers defense as the Hogs failed to finish several times, but mostly it was Mizzou’s defense which focused on keeping the Hogs from penetrating and scoring.

The Tigers never trailed and the game was tied only three times.

Every time the Hogs tried to mount a run the Tigers had an answer.

This is a veteran Missouri team that returned 85 percent of its scoring while Arkansas is basically a new team that missed last year’s one-two punch of Mason Jones and Isiah Joe, both of whom are on NBA rosters.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman was so frustrated he got ejected by official Doug Shows with 3:51 to play.

Musselman was unhappy with the officiating and he probably wasn’t thrilled with his team’s offense, or lack thereof.