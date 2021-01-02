Orange Bowl Capsule

Orange Bowl

NO. 5 TEXAS A&M (8-1, SEC) VS. NO. 13 NORTH CAROLINA (8-3, ACC)

WHERE Miami Gardens, Fla.TIME/TV 7 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Texas A&M by 71/2SERIES First meeting

KEY MATCHUP

The chess match between coaches -- North Carolina's Mack Brown and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher. They're two of the six active coaches with national championships and the only ones to go head-to-head so far in bowl season. That would change if Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney see each other again in the national title game, also at Hard Rock Stadium, on Jan. 11.

FACTS & FIGURES

Hard Rock Stadium expects to be around 20% of its capacity, so that would mean about 13,000 fans would be socially distanced inside the stadium. ... It's the second Orange Bowl for Texas A&M (the first was Jan. 1, 1944) and the first for North Carolina. ... Jimbo Fisher was 2-0 in Orange Bowls and 6-0 overall at Hard Rock Stadium when he coached at Florida State. ... Mack Brown was 10-4 against Texas A&M when he coached Texas. ... With Michael Carter and Javonte Williams out, North Carolina comes into this game with no running back having carried the ball for more than 65 yards this season. ... Youth has been served at Texas A&M in 2020, with 30 of its 36 touchdowns coming from freshmen and sophomores.