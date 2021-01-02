Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Bowl Capsule

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:00 a.m.

Orange Bowl

NO. 5 TEXAS A&M (8-1, SEC) VS. NO. 13 NORTH CAROLINA (8-3, ACC)

WHERE Miami Gardens, Fla.TIME/TV 7 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Texas A&M by 71/2SERIES First meeting

KEY MATCHUP

The chess match between coaches -- North Carolina's Mack Brown and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher. They're two of the six active coaches with national championships and the only ones to go head-to-head so far in bowl season. That would change if Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney see each other again in the national title game, also at Hard Rock Stadium, on Jan. 11.

FACTS & FIGURES

Hard Rock Stadium expects to be around 20% of its capacity, so that would mean about 13,000 fans would be socially distanced inside the stadium. ... It's the second Orange Bowl for Texas A&M (the first was Jan. 1, 1944) and the first for North Carolina. ... Jimbo Fisher was 2-0 in Orange Bowls and 6-0 overall at Hard Rock Stadium when he coached at Florida State. ... Mack Brown was 10-4 against Texas A&M when he coached Texas. ... With Michael Carter and Javonte Williams out, North Carolina comes into this game with no running back having carried the ball for more than 65 yards this season. ... Youth has been served at Texas A&M in 2020, with 30 of its 36 touchdowns coming from freshmen and sophomores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT