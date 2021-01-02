Sections
Outback Bowl Capsule

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:03 a.m.

Outback Bowl

NO. 11 INDIANA (6-1, Big Ten) VS. MISSISSIPPI (4-5, SEC)

WHERE Tampa, Fla.TIME/TV 11:30 a.m. (ABC)

LINE Indiana by 9SERIES First meeting

KEY MATCHUP

Mississippi's high-scoring offense against a stout Indiana defense. The Rebels average 40.7 points and 562.4 yards of total offense a game. The Hoosiers have allowed an average of 19.4 points and 361.7 total yards. Mississippi likely will need a big offensive day because its defense is giving up 535.7 yards a game, worst in the nation. The Rebels allowed an average of 40.3 points.

FACTS & FIGURES

Both head coaches have ties to Tampa. Indiana's Tom Allen coached at two Tampa area high schools from 1992-96, and was the defensive coordinator at South Florida in 2005. Monte, the father of Mississippi's Lane Kiffin, was the Buccaneers defensive coordinator from 1996-2008. ... Mississippi is in a bowl game for the first time since the 2015 season, when the Rebels defeated Oklahoma State 48-20 in the Sugar Bowl.

