Police investigating after body found at Little Rock residence

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a death after first responders found a body Saturday evening, according to spokesman Mark Edwards.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check at 14 Broadmoor Drive, south of Interstate 630 and just west of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus. A person was found dead at the Broadmoor Drive residence at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Edwards said.

There was no indication as of Saturday that the incident was a homicide, according to Edwards.