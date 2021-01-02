Sections
Police investigating after body found at Little Rock residence

by William Sanders | January 2, 2021 at 11:28 p.m.
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a death after first responders found a body Saturday evening, according to spokesman Mark Edwards.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check at 14 Broadmoor Drive, south of Interstate 630 and just west of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus. A person was found dead at the Broadmoor Drive residence at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Edwards said.

There was no indication as of Saturday that the incident was a homicide, according to Edwards.

