Premier of Alberta rules out sanctions over officials' trips

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The premier of Canada's western province of Alberta said he will not punish members of his government for vacationing outside Canada despite government guidelines urging people to avoid nonessential travel.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he learned this week of travel abroad by a "few" legislature members, senior staff and officials with the United Conservative government, including his municipal affairs minister and his chief of staff.

Kenney said he made an error by not issuing a clear directive earlier urging them to remain in the country due to the covid-19 pandemic. He said those in public positions should be held to a higher standard in their personal conduct but said he won't sanction them.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Kenney said he has now ordered all Cabinet ministers and senior government officials not to vacation outside Canada.

Opposition parties called for the resignation of Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard after it was reported Thursday that he was in Hawaii over the holidays. Kenney said Allard, the legislature member for Grande Prairie who is also responsible for emergency preparedness, left for the United States on Dec. 19 and continued to work while away. He said he learned of her trip Tuesday and asked her to return.