Report: Talk show host Larry King in hospital with covid-19

Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton in this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo. CNN reported Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, that the 87-year-old King has contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Invision, AP / Andy Kropa )

LOS ANGELES — Former CNN talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday.

Citing an unidentified person close to the family, CNN said the 87-year-old King is undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Hospital protocols have kept King’s family members from visiting him.

The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was among America’s most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents and other newsmakers during a half-century career that included 25 years with a nightly show on CNN.

He has had medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks and diagnoses of diabetes and lung cancer.

Last year, King lost two of his five children within weeks of each other. Son Andy King died of a heart attack at 65 in August, and daughter Chaia King died from lung cancer at 51 in July, Larry King said then in a statement.