Shooting at Fort Smith club nets arrest

Seven people were shot at a Fort Smith club in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, none with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two victims remained hospitalized Friday night. The other five have been discharged from local hospitals, according to Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Police Department.

The shooting occurred at The Wave in the 2900 block of Towson Avenue. During the early stages of its investigation, police stated the shooting -- which it said appeared to be "an isolated incident" -- involved "an exchange of gunfire between at least two individuals at the center."

By Friday night, police arrested one person, whom police identified as Matthew Steward, 26, of Fort Smith. Steward faces charges of Terroristic Act 1st, Battery 1st, and five counts of 2nd-degree battery, Mitchell said.

The police investigation is ongoing, he said.

The Wave is licensed as an event center, Mitchell said, adding event centers don't follow the same curfew requirements as night clubs, bars or restaurants. He said agencies have been notified to investigate any possible public health and other violations.