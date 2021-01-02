Standoff ends with driver in hospital

A woman has been hospitalized after a vehicle pursuit and standoff that blocked highway traffic in rural southwest Arkansas on New Year's Eve, according to the Sevier County sheriff's office.

The woman, who remained unnamed in a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, was found in a vehicle by Arkansas State Police after authorities responded to a call about her. The trooper chased her vehicle before she crashed it on U.S. 70, west of Johnson Bridge Road, the sheriff's office said.

She got out of the vehicle, holding a gun to her head, according to the sheriff's office. The woman and a group of law enforcement officers composed of Sevier County deputies, Arkansas State Police and the De Queen Police Department were locked in a "lengthy stand off," according to the post.

The incident was resolved with no injuries, and the driver was taken to a hospital. The highway also reopened shortly after, the post from the sheriff's office said.