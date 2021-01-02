Sections
State road crashes fatal to 2 people

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:35 a.m.

At least two people died in separate vehicle crashes in Arkansas in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, authorities said.

A vehicle driven by Christopher Finney, 22, of Pocahontas left the roadway on Arkansas 34 in Lawrence County at 1 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary. The 1999 Chevrolet pickup overturned on the westbound side of the road, the report said.

Passenger Thunder Finney, 22, also of Pocahontas, died in the crash, the summary said. Christopher Finney was taken to St. Bernard's Hospital in Jonesboro for treatment.

Also Friday, Rodricus Townsend, 23, of Texarkana, Texas, died after his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the rain while traveling east on U.S. 371 in Sevier County at 3:19 a.m., a state police summary said.

The 2008 Honda Pilot rolled over into the south ditch. The county coroner pronounced Townsend dead at 3:52 a.m., according to the summary.

