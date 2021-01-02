State's covid-19 hospitalizations top 1,200 for first time; active cases set record

Registered nurse Carrie Perry records information from a driver in Wayne, W.Va., on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The Wayne County Health Department was offering covid-19 vaccines for anyone 80 years of age or older at a drive-thru site. (The Herald-Dispatch via AP / Sholten Singer )

A record number of Arkansans are hospitalized with covid-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,216 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas as of late Saturday, according to Health Department numbers. That's an increase of 31 since Friday.

"It's really worrisome that the hospitalizations have gone up," said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state’s chief epidemiologist. "This is a record high for hospitalizations.”

She said increases in hospitalizations usually lag a few days behind increases in cases.

The number of new Arkansas coronavirus cases increased by 2,000 on Saturday, a drop from a record-breaking increase of 4,304 on Friday.

"The reduced number of new cases is partly because of lower testing yesterday," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter late Saturday. "Forty percent of the new cases are coming from five counties, but the virus is active in every county. So, let’s all be careful and safe as we start the week."

Eighteen deaths were linked to the virus on Saturday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 3,729.

Active cases also set a new record. The state reported 23,986 active cases of the coronavirus, up 56 over Friday's record number of active cases. Saturday was the sixth day since the pandemic began in which active cases totaled more than 23,000.

The counties with the highest number of new cases on Saturday were Pulaski with 244, Benton with 219, Washington with 213, Faulkner with 98 and Pope with 96.

Friday's record number of new cases was what public-health experts say is just the beginning of a holiday surge that likely will increase in coming weeks.

