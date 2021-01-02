Sun Belt Conference roundups

WOMEN

UALR 57,

TEXAS-ARLINGTON 56

Redshirt junior Briana Crane hit a pull-up jumper with 2.9 seconds remaining to give the University of Arkansas at Little Rock a victory over Texas-Arlington in the Sun Belt Conference opener at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Texas-Arlington's Shyla Smith, who had given the Mavericks a 56-55 lead with five seconds to play, missed a layup as time expired to allow the Trojans (5-3, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) to escape with the victory.

Bre-Amber Scott led UALR with 27 points, including 9-of-10 shooting from the free-throw line. Crane finished with 12 points, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Smith led the Mavericks (2-3, 0-1) with 21 points.

There were 11 lead changes in the game, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Scott hit two free throws with 22 seconds remaining to give the Trojans a 55-54 lead. The Mavericks missed two shots before Smith scored on an offensive rebound with five seconds left.

After a timeout, the Trojans got loose on a fast break, and Crane pulled up from 7 feet to knock down the game-winner.

The Trojans shot 19 of 49 (38.8%) from the floor and 14 of 17 (82.4%) from the free-throw line. Texas-Arlington was 20 of 46 (43.5%) from the floor and 13 of 18 (72.2%) from the line.

Texas-Arlington held a 33-24 rebounding advantage but was guilty of 16 turnovers, while the Trojans committed 10.

The Trojans led 30-28 at the half but trailed 39-38 entering the final quarter.

MEN

LOUISIANA-MONROE 84,

ARKANSAS STATE 72

Louisiana-Monroe outscored Arkansas State University 25-11 in the final 6:54 of the first half to run away from the Red Wolves in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both schools at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La.

Louisiana-Monroe led 45-29 at the half, and the Warhawks' lead grew to as much as 29 (81-52) in the second half. ASU was never any closer than the final margin.

Markise Davis led the Red Wolves (3-5, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) with 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor, while Marquis Eaton added 19 points. Norchad Omier grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for ASU but was limited to six points.

Koreem Ozier and Russell Harrison each scored 17 points to pace Louisiana-Monroe (3-5, 1-0).

ASU was 24 of 53 (45.3%) from the floor and 17 of 25 (68%) from the free-throw line. Louisiana-Monroe shot 30 of 62 (48.4%) from the floor and hit all 12 of its free-throw attempts.

The Red Wolves held a 33-29 rebounding edge, but the Warhawks scored 29 points off ASU turnovers. Louisiana-Monroe also earned a 29-22 advantage on points in the paint and a 39-15 advantage on points from the bench.