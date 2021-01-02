Sections
Super Quiz: The Second

Today at 1:35 a.m.

  1. The second city to be hit with an atomic bomb.

  2. The second book of the Bible.

  3. The second planet from the sun.

  4. The Second Amendment protects this right.

  5. The second month of the year with exactly 30 days.

  6. The second line of William Blake's poem that begins, "Tyger, Tyger, burning bright."

  7. What U.S. holiday is held on the second Sunday of May?

  8. What is the second-smallest state?

  9. The second-longest bone in the body.

ANSWERS:

  1. Nagasaki

  2. Exodus

  3. Venus

  4. To bear arms

  5. June

  6. "In the forests of the night"

  7. Mother's Day

  8. Delaware

  9. Tibia (shinbone)

