Super Quiz: The Second

The second city to be hit with an atomic bomb.
The second book of the Bible.
The second planet from the sun.
The Second Amendment protects this right.
The second month of the year with exactly 30 days.
The second line of William Blake's poem that begins, "Tyger, Tyger, burning bright."
What U.S. holiday is held on the second Sunday of May?
What is the second-smallest state?
The second-longest bone in the body.
ANSWERS:
Nagasaki
Exodus
Venus
To bear arms
June
"In the forests of the night"
Mother's Day
Delaware
Tibia (shinbone)
