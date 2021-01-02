Tide crush Irish in return to CFP

The Alabama sideline celebrates Friday as wide receiver DeVonta Smith (left) sprints to the end zone as Notre Dame safety Shaun Crawford gives chase during the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s 31-14 victory over the Fighting Irish in the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A truly nontraditional Rose Bowl setting, but a very common result for Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

With Heisman Trophy finalists DeVonta Smith and Mac Jones, the top-ranked Crimson Tide rolled into its fifth CFP championship game in six seasons.

Smith caught three of Jones' four touchdown passes, and Najee Harris ran for 125 yards with a high-hurdling highlight in a 31-14 victory over No. 4 Notre Dame in a CFP semifinal Rose Bowl played about 1,400 miles from Pasadena, Calif.

"I don't think there's anything quite like the Rose Bowl, the tradition, the setting, the mountains. It's just a phenomenal experience ... wish our players had gotten that opportunity," Coach Nick Saban said.

But Saban and the Tide (12-0) will take yet another win in the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, which the coach called one of college football's finest venues, and advancing again in the playoff.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/12cfb/]

The Tide earned a spot in the Jan. 11 championship game in suburban Miami. Alabama missed the CFP last year for the only time since the four-time playoff debuted at the end of the 2014 season.

Notre Dame (10-2), in football's final four for the second time, has lost seven consecutive New Year's Six games since 2000.

Alabama scored TDs on its first three possessions, including an 97-yard drive on which Harris leaped over 6-foot cornerback Nick McCloud just after crossing the line of scrimmage, landed on both feet and then sprinted for a 53-yard gain before getting run out of bounds.

"I don't know why I'm surprised every time he does it. I've seen it for three years, but still, geez," tight end Miller Forristall said.

"I actually try to teach him not to do it, and it didn't work," Saban said, laughing. "Anyway, for a big guy, it's pretty amazing that he can do that. He's kind of got a great feel when a guy's going to try to cut him. When he sees that head go down, he'll go over the top of them in a heartbeat."

Jones, who completed 25 of 30 passes for 297 yards, threw a 12-yard TD to tight end Jahleel Billingsley on the next play.

That came between drives when Smith, with 16 TD catches in his last seven games, turned short passes into scores of 26 and 34 yards. Smith finished with seven catches for 130 yards, later adding a nifty toe-tapping 7-yarder in the front corner of the end zone right on the pylon.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkS1P0YOxyY]

CFP officials moved the Rose Bowl because of covid-19 restrictions in California that would have kept family -- or any fans -- from attending the game at its normal home. There was a limited capacity crowd of 18,373 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, just a bit higher than attendance for the Cotton Bowl game there two nights earlier when Oklahoma beat SEC runner-up Florida 55-20.

It was another thud of a finish for the Fighting Irish after winning all 10 regular-season games, including a home victory over Clemson. But Notre Dame then lost 34-10 in the ACC title game to the Tigers.

"Today was about making the plays. They made them on the perimeter. Their skill players showed up today as they have all year," Irish Coach Brian Kelly said. "We battled. I thought we did some of the things that we wanted to today but we simply didn't make enough plays."

Notre Dame lost 30-3 to Clemson in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl two years ago at AT&T Stadium. It was the first time the Irish had played Alabama since the Tide beat them 42-14 in the BCS national championship game eight seasons ago.

The Alabama defense kept quarterback Ian Book scrambling. The winningest starting QB ever for the Irish at 30-5, Book completed 27 of 39 passes for 229 yards and only his third interception in 353 attempts this season.

Alabama running back Najee Harris hurdles Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud as he carries the ball for a long gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl on Friday in Arlington, Texas. The top-ranked Crimson Tide rolled to a 31-14 victory. The championship match is set with No. 1 Alabama to face No. 3 Ohio State on Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Fla. More photos at arkansasonline.com/12cfb (AP/Michael Ainsworth)

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud, right, defends in the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith holds up his most outstanding offensive player trophy after their 31-14 win against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) fights off a tackle attempt by Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau (35) in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) reaches up to catch a touchdown pass in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban holds up the trophy after their 31-14 win over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) gets help against Notre Dame defenders from wide receiver John Metchie III (8) as Smith sprints to the end zone for a touchdown after making a catch in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Alabama tight end Miller Forristall (87) and tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) celebrate Billingsley's touchdown catch in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)