Tools & Toys: Guru Nanda's Modern Diffuser and Lasting Fresh

Guru Nanda's Modern Diffuser

What's to love: A small ultrasonic essential oil diffuser with a turbo mode.

What does it do: Add water and a few drops of essential oil to the reservoir and replace the top. When turned on, the diffuser uses quiet ultrasonic waves to create a cool mist that is released into the room. Press the Turbo Mode button and a stronger mist is released and turns itself off after five minutes. The mister also has a color changing light for a fun effect. The diffuser covers up to 200 square feet and is powered by an included AC adapter. It shuts off automatically when water is low. It sells for $15.99. Visit gurunanda.com for more information.

Lasting Fresh

What's to love: Reusable vacuum food containers that use a small hand pump to remove air and keep food fresh.

What does it do: The food containers are available in several sizes and sets can keep food fresh up to five times longer than those that aren't vacuum-sealed, says the company. Each lid has a valve to use with the hand pump to remove extra air and moisture, which limits the growth of airborne bacteria and fungi. To release the air-tight seal, lift the edge of the valve. Prices vary according to size of container or set. Visit lastingfreshness.com for more information.