Top-ranked Cardinal clear another Top 10 test

Stanford’s Haley Jones (30) and teammate Ashten Prechtel fight for a rebound Friday in the Cardinal’s 81-54 victory over Arizona. Jones led the top-ranked Cardinal with 18 points and 10 rebounds. (Arizona Daily Star/via AP/Josh Galemore)

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Stanford had a difficult trip to the desert last season, losing in overtime at Arizona's McKale Center in front of a big crowd.

When the Cardinal returned, the fans weren't there, but their motivation sure was.

Haley Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lexie Hull added 13 points and top-ranked Stanford overwhelmed No. 6 Arizona early in an 81-54 rout Friday night.

"We came down here last year and it was really tough for us," Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer said. "Our players didn't forget that, I think. I know I didn't forget it."

The Cardinal (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) took care of No. 10 UCLA on Monday and kept rolling in their second top-10 showdown in four days.

Stanford raced past the Wildcats with a 15-2 run in the first quarter and had a 24-point lead by halftime. The Cardinal kept up the pressure and finished with a 51-32 rebounding advantage to avenge the loss to the Wildcats a year ago.

"This is a really fun group," Stanford guard Anna Wilson said. "It's obviously an interesting time we're going through and I'm really glad to be with this group of girls."

Arizona (7-1, 5-1) pulled off one of the biggest wins in program history by knocking off then-No. 4 Stanford at McKale Center last season, but had trouble at both ends of the floor in its first game against a No. 1 team since 2006.

The Wildcats had a long scoring drought in the first quarter to fall in a big early hole and shot 26% -- 6 for 25 from three-point range -- to remain winless (0-5) all-time against top-ranked teams.

Sam Thomas led Arizona with 14 points and Aari McDonald added 12, but shot 3 of 18.

"We had a tough time running offense. Nothing was really working," Arizona Coach Adia Barnes said. "It was our worst game of the season and they had a lot to do with that. They're the No. 1 team for a reason."

Stanford passed its first big test of the season on Monday, knocking off the Bruins 61-49.

The Cardinal's next challenge came against an Arizona team with its highest ranking ever and off to its best conference start.

Stanford was up for this one, too.

The Cardinal made 7 of 12 shots in the first quarter and held Arizona without a field goal the final 5:55 to lead 20-13. Stanford kept pushing in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 44-20 by halftime.

The Wildcats started the game well to take an early lead, but shot 6 of 32 in the first half, missing 21 of their final 23 shots.

Arizona was more aggressive to start the third quarter and finally got some shots to fall, but only managed to cut Stanford's lead to 20.

"I don't think they were really rattled at any point," said Arizona's Bendu Yeaney, who had 10 points. "We had an early lead, but they never got rattled and stuck to what they do."

NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 74,

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Dana Evans scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half, and Louisville rallied to beat Northern Kentucky.

Olivia Cochran scored 13 points and Elizabeth Dixon had 12 in Louisville's first game since Dec. 9. Kianna Smith finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals for Louisville (6-0).

Lindsey Duvall, who transferred to NKU from Louisville, led the Norse (4-5) with 20 points.

NO. 8 OREGON 92,

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 69

EUGENE, Ore. -- Taylor Mikesell made four three-pointers and scored 16 points, and No. 8 Oregon remained undefeated with a victory over Southern California.

It was Oregon's 27th consecutive victory, the longest active winning streak in the nation. The Ducks (8-0, 6-0 Pac-12) have also won 24 consecutive conference games and 22 games at Matthew Knight Arena.

Nyara Sabally added 15 points and six rebounds for Oregon, which has won nine in a row against the Trojans. The Ducks led by as many as 26 points.

Endyia Rogers had 20 points and Amaya Oliver added 13 for USC (3-5, 1-5).

Haley Jones (shown) had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lexie Hull added 13 points and top-ranked Stanford overwhelmed No. 6 Arizona early in an 81-54 rout Friday night. The Cardinal (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12), who defeated No. 10 UCLA on Monday, kept rolling in their second top-10 showdown in five days. Stanford raced past the Wildcats with a 15- 2 run in the first quarter and had a 24-point lead by halftime. (AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Arizona forward Sam Thomas (14) tries to block Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) from taking a shot during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. (Josh Galemore/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Arizona forward Trinity Baptiste (0) is defended by Stanford players during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. (Josh Galemore/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) tries to bock a pass by Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. (Josh Galemore/Arizona Daily Star via AP)