UA-Missouri men's capsule

Arkansas men

vs. No. 12 Missouri

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 9-0, 1-0 SEC; Missouri 6-1, 0-1

SERIES Arkansas leads 28-25

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV CBS

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSOURI

POS. NAME, HT., YR.PPGRPG

G Xavier Pinson, 6-2, Jr.13.93.6

G Mark Smith, 6-5, Sr.12.72.4

G Dru Smith, 6-3, Sr.12.13.3

F Jeremiah Tilmon, 6-10, Sr8.37.3

F Kobe Brown, 6-7, So.6.66.0

COACH Cuonzo Martin (56-47 in four seasons at Missouri, 242-167 overall in 13 seasons)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT., YR.PPGRPG

G Moses Moody, 6-6, Fr.16.85.7

G Desi Sills, 6-1, Jr.14.04.1

G Jalen Tate, 6-6, Sr.10.14.4

F Justin Smith, 6-7, Sr.11.67.1

F Connor Vanover, 7-3, So.9.67.3

COACH Eric Musselman (29-12 in two seasons at Arkansas, 139-46 overall in six seasons)

TEAM COMPARISON

MissouriArkansas

71.9Points for90.8

66.4Points against64.2

+4.1Rebound margin+11.8

+0.8Turnover margin+2.9

43.8FG pct.47.1

27.33-pt pct.34.6

72.7FT pct.73.5

CHALK TALK The Razorbacks are 17-9 against Missouri in Fayetteville, including six consecutive victories since the Tigers last won at Fayetteville, 75-71, in 2014 ... Missouri forward Mitchell Smith, a senior from Van Buren, is averaging 5.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 21.3 minutes off the bench ... Tigers Coach Cuonzo Martin is 6-5 against Arkansas, including 1-1 at Missouri State 2-1 at Tennessee and 3-3 at Missouri ... Junior guard JD Notae is averaging 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists off the bench for the Razorbacks ... Moses Moody is the only Razorback to score in double figures in all nine games this season ... Arkansas guard Jalen Tate is averaging 4.6 assists ... Carter Blackburn and Bill Raftery will call today's game on CBS.

-- Bob Holt