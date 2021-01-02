UA roster impressive to Martin

Arkansas forward Justin Smith (right), who is is questionable today with a deep bone bruise on his right foot, is “one of the best grad transfers in the country,” Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Missouri's game today at the University of Arkansas presents a contrast between the Tigers' veteran roster and the Razorbacks' large group of newcomers featuring freshmen and transfers.

"We're polar opposites," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Missouri is returning 85% of their scoring from last year, whatever it is. We're returning, I don't know, 5% of our offense from last year? So two completely different teams."

Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin talked up the revamped Razorbacks' roster.

"You lose some talented guys and add some great additions," Martin said. "[Jalen] Tate and Desi [Sills] are playing tremendous basketball. Moses Moody was a high-profile high school kid.

"Justin Smith, I would argue, is one of the best grad transfers in the country, just with the way he rebounds the ball. Just relentless when you watch him on film, his activity, his ability to switch one through five."

Smith is questionable today with a deep bone bruise on his right foot.

"Connor Vanover is a 7-3 kid," Martin said. "He's unique because he plays so well on the perimeter. In most cases, you see a guy that size you think he's sprinting to the rim, but he'll sprint to the wing or the top of the key and shoot threes. He's getting it off at any time off the catch because he's so long.

"Really good additions, and I think one of the better scoring guys in college ... is [JD] Notae, a transfer from Jacksonville, a guy who can really score the ball in a lot of different ways: At the rim, pull-ups, step-backs, transition. Fun to watch."

Moser back

Arkansas assistant coach Clay Moser will be back on the bench after missing the last three games in quarantine in accordance with contact tracing for covid-19 protocols.

Scoring at Auburn

Three of Arkansas' top six road scores in its SEC history have come at Auburn, including Wednesday's 97-85 win over the Tigers at Auburn Arena.

The 97 points were the most for Arkansas in an SEC road game since the Hogs wiped out the Tigers 101-87 on Feb. 10, 2015. In that game, Bobby Portis scored a game-high 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting, Michael Qualls added 19 points with 3-of-5 three-point shooting, and Anthlon Bell contributed 16 points on 4 of 7 three-pointers.

The Razorbacks were sharpshooters, hitting 35 of 65 shots (53.8%), 11 of 23 three-pointers (47.8%) and 20 of 25 free throws (80%).

Border rivalry

Arkansas and Missouri will meet for the 54th time today, the 17th time since Missouri joined the SEC for the 2012-13 season.

Arkansas owns a 28-25 advantage in the series, a 9-7 advantage in SEC games, and a 7-1 mark at Walton Arena.

The teams split two games last season, with Missouri winning 83-79 in overtime at Mizzou Arena on Feb. 8, and the Razorbacks winning 78-68 at Walton Arena on Feb. 22.

In the second game, Isaiah Joe made 5 of 10 three-point shots in his first game back after missing five with a knee injury to lead Arkansas with 21 points.

Missouri's first game in Walton Arena was the building's dedication game when the No. 2 Razorbacks pounded the Tigers 120-68 on Dec. 2, 1993.

Arkansas went on to win SEC and national championships while Missouri recovered to win the Big Eight title with a 14-0 mark.

Missouri reached the NCAA Tournament West Regional final before losing to Arizona. If the Tigers had won that game, they would have gotten a rematch with Arkansas at the Final Four.

Arkansas guys

Players from the state of Arkansas combined to score 81 points in the Razorbacks' 97-85 victory at Auburn to open SEC play.

Arkansas got 60 points from its in-state players with 23 from Desi Sills (Jonesboro), 17 from Connor Vanover (Little Rock), 16 from Moses Moody (Little Rock) and 4 from Davonte Davis (Jacksonville).

Auburn got 19 from Allen Flanigan (Little Rock) and 2 from Chris Moore (West Memphis).

"That's one of the reasons this job is so attractive, because it has such great high school coaches and because it has great talent every year," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "So that's why you've got to recruit the state and develop relationships.

"You're not going to get every player out of the state. Look at the history. Some players fit your system and some don't. But the state has proven to have great, great talent."

Tigers ranked

Missouri is No. 12 in The Associated Press poll, marking the first time in Arkansas' last 24 games against the Tigers that they have been ranked.

The last time was when unranked Arkansas beat No. 11 Missouri 104-93 on Dec. 5, 1995, in Columbia, Mo.

Resolution

Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin said he's not really a guy who makes New Year's resolutions, but he has some practical aims for himself in 2021.

"Just trying to slowly chop away at being a better person, whatever that is," Martin said. "If I can tighten up the screws at being a better husband, tighten up the screws at being a better father. I say this jokingly, but understanding my 13-year-old daughter better as she grows up.

"I don't do a lot of things. I work out at a decent rate. My mouth is not foul to the standpoint I've got to change my language and all that. I just try to be a little bit better in everything that I'm doing."

Win by 10 or more

Arkansas has won its first nine games by 10 or more points to become the first SEC team in six years to record that statistic.

The Razorbacks can tie a school record with a 10-point or more win today. The program's best streak of double-figure wins was 10 games during the 1990-91 season -- from Dec. 29 to Jan. 23 -- as part of a 20-game winning streak.

Poll watch

The Razorbacks received 55 votes in the last Associated Press Top 25 poll on Dec. 28. They could jump into the rankings with a win over the No. 12 Tigers as it would move the Hogs to 10-0.

Eric Musselman is the first Arkansas coach to open his first two seasons with 8-0 starts.