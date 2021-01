UAPB women's basketball capsule

UAPB women vs. Miss. Valley St.

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 1-5, 0-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Mississsippi Valley State 2-2, 0-0

SERIES MVSU leads 11-8

RADIO UAPB Sports Network

INTERNET UAPB Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTERS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G J. Kennerson, 5-4, R-Sr12.34.3

G Kaila Walker, 5-5, So13.73.5

G Shicoryia Orr, 5-8, R-So8.02.3

F Trasity Totten, 5-10, Sr 7.53.3

C Khadijah Brown, 6-3, R-Sr 13.59.8

COACH Dawn Brown (7-22 in two seasons at UAPB)

MVSU

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Z. Mahoney, 5-10, Jr.15.810.0

G Ronni Williams, 5-6, Jr6.85.8

G D. McGloster, 5-10, Jr.3.31.5

F Carria Smith, 6-0, Jr6.55.0

F Diamond Wraggs, 5-9, Sr 8.06.5

COACH Ashley Walker-Johnson (12-81 in four seasons at Miss. Valley State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBMVSU

65.2Points for58.0

87.8Points against70.0

-10.2Rebound margin+4.3

-1.2Turnover margin-3.8

34.7FG pct.36.8

5.33-pt pct.21.4

66.4FT pct.66.2

CHALK TALK UAPB enters SWAC play with 12 players who were not on its roster a year ago. ... Mississippi Valley State's 40.8 rebounds per game rank second in the SWAC. ... Golden Lions guard Kaila Walker has scored in double digits in each of UAPB's last five games. ... Devilettes guard Zakiya Mahoney recorded her third double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds against Northwestern (La.) State on Dec. 20.

-- Eli Lederman