30 nations detect virus variant, raise concern for global spread

A vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine is checked Saturday as a shipment arrives at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, England. (AP/Gareth Fuller)

More than 30 countries have reported cases of the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first discovered in Britain, raising fears of increased global spread of the virus, even as countries begin to roll out vaccination programs in the new year.

Vietnam on Saturday was the latest nation to report a case, which authorities detected in a woman quarantined after recent travel from the United Kingdom. Vietnam has banned nearly all international travel, but it is providing repatriation flights for citizens stranded in the U.K.

In the United States, at least three states have identified cases of the variant. Public health officials, however, say it is likely already spreading undetected because of limited genetic sequencing of the coronavirus in the United States.

The U.S. leads the world in coronavirus cases and deaths, and widespread transmission of the fast-spreading form of the virus will likely lead to even more outbreaks, putting further strain on the country's already overwhelmed health-care system.

Turkey reported Friday its first 15 cases of the U.K. variant, found in recent travelers from the U.K., leading Turkish authorities to issue a temporary ban on entries from there. Turkey, along with many other countries, suspended flights between the United Kingdom in late December.

In recent weeks British authorities have imposed strict lockdowns on millions of people as the variant, first documented in late September, has led to surges in infections. So far, scientists do not think that the fast-spreading form of the virus is more deadly or vaccine-resistant.

As global infections continue to rapidly rise, Ireland has recently gone from having the European Union's lowest per capita rate of cases to the fastest growing, the Guardian reported.

"The virus is absolutely rampant now in the community," the CEO of Ireland's health services Paul Reid said Friday. "Everybody is at extreme risk of contracting the virus."

But Philip Nolan, the head of Ireland's covid-19 modeling group, told national news broadcaster RTE on Saturday that the U.K. variant represented between 5% and 17% of current cases, according to the latest available genetic analysis.

While Nolan's predicted new infections would continue to increase as the variant spreads, he attributed the current surge to socializing over the Christmas holiday.

"Right now we believe the U.K. variant is here at a relatively low level, even with that small sample," he said. "We saw an even more intense level of socialization and viral transmission over Christmas than we might have expected and that's what's leading us to the really precarious position we're in now."

The return to lockdowns in many communities across the globe comes in sharp contrast to the hopeful rollout of vaccination programs in some countries.

Israel has provided the first of two coronavirus vaccine shots to more than a million of its citizens, the highest rate in the world since beginning its efforts in late December.

The United States had vaccinated some 2.8 million people by Dec. 30, falling far short of President Donald Trump's pledge to inoculate 20 million people by the end of 2020.

Despite widespread expectations that vaccinations will turn the tide of the pandemic, it will still take weeks for the initial shots to kick in and months before vaccines will likely become available for a majority of the world's communities and countries, in particular poorer ones.

Adding to concerns, significant percentages of many populations have reported hesitation around injecting the fast-tracked vaccines, while health experts worry about the impact of disinformation campaigns dissuading the public from getting the shots.

As the United Kingdom tries to contain the U.K. variant, health authorities have also deviated some from initial inoculation plans.

On Wednesday, British health officials said they would prioritize giving more people the first shot to ensure wider, partial protection from the virus, and in turn delay providing the second injection, only after which is the vaccine is most effective.

The U.K. plans to ramp up vaccinations Monday using 530,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and has set a goal of vaccinating 2 million people a week as soon as possible.

CALIFORNIA UNDER SIEGE

Meanwhile, as communities across the U.S. face a surge in coronavirus cases, funeral homes in the hot spot of Southern California say they must turn away grieving families as they run out of space for the bodies piling up.

The head of the state funeral directors association says mortuaries are being inundated as the U.S. nears a grim tally of 350,000 covid-19 deaths. More than 20 million people in the country have been infected, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

"I've been in the funeral industry for 40 years and never in my life did I think that this could happen, that I'd have to tell a family, 'No, we can't take your family member,'" said Magda Maldonado, owner of Continental Funeral Home in Los Angeles.

Continental is averaging about 30 body removals a day -- six times its normal rate. Mortuary owners are calling one another to see whether anyone can handle overflow, and the answer is always the same: They're full, too.

Bob Achermann, executive director of the California Funeral Directors Association, said the whole process of burying and cremating bodies has slowed down, including embalming bodies and obtaining death certificates. During normal times, cremation might happen within a day or two; now it takes a week or longer.

Achermann said that in the southern part of the state, "every funeral home I talk to says, 'We're paddling as fast as we can.'"

"The volume is just incredible and they fear that they won't be able to keep up," he said. "And the worst of the surge could still be ahead of us."

Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has alone surpassed 10,000 covid-19 deaths. Hospitals in the area are overwhelmed and are struggling to keep up with basics such as oxygen as they treat an unprecedented number of patients with respiratory issues. On Saturday, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews arrived to update some hospitals' oxygen delivery systems.

Nationally, an average of just over 2,500 people have died of covid-19 over the past seven days, according to Johns Hopkins data. The number of daily newly reported cases in that period has averaged close to 195,000, a decline from two weeks earlier.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

It's feared that holiday gatherings could fuel yet another rise in cases.

North Carolina officials reported a record 9,527 confirmed cases New Year's Day. That's more than 1,000 cases above the previous daily high.

In Louisiana, a funeral was being held Saturday for a congressman-elect who died of covid-19 complications. Republican Luke Letlow died Tuesday at age 41. His swearing-in had been scheduled for today. He leaves behind his wife, Julia Letlow, and two children, ages 1 and 3.

In Texas, state officials say they have only 580 intensive care beds available as staff members treat more than 12,480 hospitalized coronavirus patients, a number that has risen steadily since September and has set records over the past week.

In Window Rock, Ariz., the Navajo Nation remained in the midst of a weekend lockdown to try to slow the rate of infection. The tribe late Friday reported another seven deaths, taking its totals since the pandemic began to 23,429 cases and 813 deaths. The reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Arizona on Saturday reported 18,943 new cases for Friday and Saturday, a record for the state in any two-day period. It also reported 46 new deaths Saturday.

TEACHERS UNION PRESSURE

Additionally, the British government faced mounting pressure Saturday from teachers' unions to keep schools in England closed for at least another two weeks.

The government, which oversees schools in England, has already decided to keep all schools in London closed this week to try to stem new infections.

Unions want the policy extended across the whole of England, expressing fears about the health of teachers and children.

The U.K. on Saturday hit a daily record for new coronavirus infections -- 57,725 -- and looked to soon overtake Italy again to become the worst-hit country in Europe with nearly 75,000 covid-19 deaths. The fear is that with rising infections, the number of deaths will also grow over the coming weeks.

The U.K. has recorded its five highest daily new infection numbers over the past five days -- all above 50,000 and double the number of only a few weeks ago.

After an emergency meeting Saturday, the National Education Union, which represents more than 450,000 education workers, called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government to move learning online for at least two weeks. It also told members that they have a legal right not to have to work in an "unsafe environment" of accelerating coronavirus cases, hospital admissions and deaths.

"We are doing our job as a union by informing our members that they have a legal right to refuse to work in unsafe conditions which are a danger to their health and to the health of their school communities," said Kevin Courtney, the union's joint general secretary.

Another union representing teachers, the NASUWT, also called for an immediate nationwide move to remote education due to virus safety concerns. Its general secretary, Patrick Roach, said there's "genuine concern" that schools and colleges are not able to reopen safely at this time.

"The NASUWT will not hesitate to take appropriate action in order to protect members whose safety is put at risk as a result of the failure of employers or the government to ensure safe working conditions in schools and colleges," he said.

The government's own Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies warned at a Dec. 22 meeting that schools needed to stay closed to help lower virus transmission rates.

The U.K. is struggling with a sharp spike in new cases as a result of the virus variant that officials say could be up to 70% more infectious.

The variant has been particularly prevalent in London and in surrounding areas, prompting Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to dial back plans to allow some primary schools -- those for children 11 and under -- in the capital to reopen as scheduled Monday.

Most other primary schools in England are still scheduled to open Monday. High school reopenings have already been delayed for millions of students, with exam-year pupils scheduled to return on Jan. 11 and others a week later.

Information for this article was contributed by Miriam Berger of The Washington Post; and by Pan Pylas and Christopher Weber of The Associated Press.