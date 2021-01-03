Arkansas assistant Stepp leaving for South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE — Ace recruiter and wide receivers coach Justin Stepp is leaving the University of Arkansas football staff and returning to his hometown roots.

Stepp has taken a position at South Carolina on the incoming staff for new Coach Shane Beamer, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette confirmed Sunday.

Stepp, 37, was the lone holdover for Coach Sam Pittman’s first staff with the Razorbacks after coming to Arkansas with Coach Chad Morris in 2018. A native of Columbia, S.C., Stepp graduated from Pelion (S.C.) High and was a standout receiver and punt returner at Furman University (2003-06), earning All-Southern Conference honors as a junior and senior.

His three seasons with the Razorbacks was packed with key signees, mostly at the wide receiver positions. Stepp was the lead recruiter on receiver Ketron Jackson and assisted with Scott Fountain on athlete Raheim Sanders, two of the highest-rated prospects from Arkansas’ December signees. He also recruited wideouts Bryce Stephens and Jaedon Wilson.

Stepp also recruited receiver Darin Turner from the 2019-2020 signing class and the quartet of Treylon Burks, Trey Knox, TQ Jackson and Shamar Nash from the 2018-2019 class. He also had a hand in landing defensive tackle Marcus Miller, Burks’ teammate from Warren High School.

Stepp and his wife, Brooke, welcomed their second child, daughter Allison Blair, on Dec. 17, joining son Courtland.