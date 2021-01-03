Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Dec. 22

Alfonzo Cleveland and Tameka Molden, Little Rock, son.

Dec. 23

Ryan and Jessica Vaught, Little Rock, son.

Dec. 25

Tresten Williams and Aujenay Dean, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 26

Le'Darius Matthews and Penni Jones, Little Rock, son.

Dec. 27

Zachary and Anna Lewis, Little Rock, son.

Jonathan and Madison Sperry, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 28

Casey and Megan Copeland, Alexander, daughter.

David and Katie Choate, Little Rock, daughter.

David and Brooke St. Romain, North Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 30

Kevin and Bethany Draper, Malvern, son.