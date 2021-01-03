North Little Rock notebook

Bull riders event

at arena delayed

The Professional Bull Riders "Unleash the Beast" event that was to be held in February at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock has been postponed.

The two-day event that pits the top 35 bull riders in the world against one another did not have a new date set as of Thursday. The event doesn't follow the traditional rodeo format and usually involves pyrotechnics, according to a Facebook event page.

Professional Bull Riders is a bull riding organization that began 23 years ago. More than 2.5 million fans generally attend the live events each year, and the events are broadcast to more than half a billion households and 50 nations and territories around the world, according to the Bull Riders Facebook page.