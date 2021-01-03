Christmas deer hunt about celebrating friendship

Officially, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has demoted Dec. 26-28 to a mere segment of the modern gun deer season, but we traditionally call it the "Christmas Holiday Deer Hunt."

It has become a tradition for Bobby McGehee, dean of graduate studies at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and Jason Shipp of Hensley, whose occupation is too complicated to describe.

Since 2018, they have welcomed me for a hunt at McGehee's deer lease in Grant County near Sheridan. The first year was intended as a handgun affair in which McGehee got a doe with his Smith & Wesson Model 500. The deer in my field were out of range for my Ruger Super Blackhawk Hunter in 41 Remington Magnum, so I took two doe with a Browning A-Bolt II Stalker in 25-06.

Shipp uses a Marlin 30-30 that he's had since he was a teenager. Its worn finish bears witness to a lifetime of hunting deer and hogs. It's refreshing in this age of flat-shooting super magnum cartridges, high-tech rifles and scopes to see a traditional lever gun in its natural environment. The scope, an ancient Bushnell Scope Chief, is Shipp's only concession to progress.

McGehee and I occupy different bands on the power spectrum. I am pretty traditional if you consider the 7mm Remington Magnum traditional. Developed in 1962, it's a year older than I am, so it qualifies in my book. My rifle for this hunt was a Winchester Model 70 Classic Stainless. It's based on the Pre-1964 Winchester controlled feed action that was introduced in the 1930s, so it also qualifies as traditional, even though it's not quite equal to the actual Pre-64 Winchester. They have in common a controlled feed action that connects the cartridge with the bolt face from feed to eject. They both have a coned breech that prevents jamming and a blade extractor that spans the length of the bolt.

The Pre-64 models have a one-piece bolt. The Classics have a two-piece bolt. Probably the most significant difference is that the Pre-64 rifles have milled receivers. You cannot wear them out. The Classic receiver is forged. Theoretically, that means it will have a shorter lifespan. Practically, not short enough to matter.

There's nothing traditional about McGehee's deer hunting preferences. The more modern the better. In addition to the 50-cal. handgun, he has also hunted with a Lazzeroni Warbird, the fastest of all .30-cal. cartridges.

Like me, McGehee has recently discovered the virtues of the 6.5 Creedmoor, the cartridge that popularized the excellent 6.5mm (.264 cal.) bullet. McGehee's McWhorter is tuned to shoot really long distances, as is my Remington Model 700 R3.

In 2019, I killed a deer on the Christmas holiday hunt with a 6.5x55 Swedish. It's ballistically similar to the Creedmoor, but it's also about 120 years old. In fact, it's as old as the .30-30, so it's unquestionably traditional. Torn between it and the Winchester, I carried them both to the stand. If a deer appeared, I would decide at that time which one to use.

Visiting before we adjourned to our respective stands, McGehee described the field where I was to hunt. He opened an app called Distance Map on his iPhone and showed me an aerial photo of the field.

"The stand is right here," McGehee said, identifying the bright roof at the edge of a pine thicket. Then, he marked points at the field corners and far edges and connected them with lines. The app identified the yardages to each of the corners and edges.

"The farthest distance is 250 yards," McGehee said. "For the rifles we use, that's point-and-shoot range."

We entered our stands about 2:30 p.m. It was still a bit warm for deer to stir, but dozens of mourning doves swarmed the field. There were also a lot of killdeers. Right about the time the doves got comfortable, two or three killdeers swooped into the field and shrieked maniacally, alarming and scattering the doves. Eventually the doves filtered back. As soon as they got comfy, the killdeers scattered them again. It looked malicious to me, and I was convinced that the killdeers were trolling the doves.

Near dark, a doe materialized from a pine thicket directly across the field. She kept looking over her shoulder, so I waited in vain for a buck to appear. In the fading light, I steadied the Winchester on the rail and closed the 2020 deer season with a bang. The doe toppled without taking a step. According to McGehee's Distance Measure app, the range was 170 yards.

As always, the post-hunt celebration was spirited and jovial. Like the season at large, it ended too soon.