Cyclones down Ducks, end year on high note

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Iowa State had a year of highs in the dark days of a pandemic. The Cyclones capped it with a dominating performance under one of college football's brightest spotlights.
Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy accounted for two scores and No. 10 Iowa State came up with a 34-17 victory over No. 25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.
"Life has been really hard for our society, really since March," Coach Matt Campbell said. "Through dark and trying times, this team has been a beacon of hope for a lot. This team has grown and gotten better."
The Cyclones (9-3) used their ball-control offense to dominate the time of possession and keep Oregon's offense off the field for long stretches to win their first New Year's Six bowl.
Hall, an AP All-American, had 34 carries and his ninth 100-yard game this season. Purdy, who went to high school in nearby Gilbert, threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-29 passing, adding a touchdown on the ground.
Iowa State had a time of possession advantage of more than 25 minutes to cap the best season in school history.
"We're a tough team," Purdy said. "We've faced so much the past couple of years. We have a lot of great leaders and experienced guys who have been there and understand this is what we've got to do to take it to the next level. I feel like that's what we've done this year."
Oregon (4-3) alternated between Tyler Shough and Anthony Brown at quarterback, but couldn't sustain anything on offense.
The Ducks lost two fumbles, an interception and a pooch kick. They also turned it over when a punt hit a blocker's helmet and had a touchdown wiped out by a penalty.
"Obviously, we didn't play up to our standards," Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal said. "It's a game of execution and in critical situations, we didn't coach well enough or play well enough."
Oregon71000--17
Iowa St.72133--34
First Quarter
ISU--Hall 1 run (Assalley kick), 7:24.
ORE--Brown 6 run (Katleman kick), 4:14.
Second Quarter
ISU--Kolar 14 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 10:58.
ORE--Brown 16 run (Katleman kick), 3:17.
ISU--Purdy 1 run (Assalley kick), 1:44.
ISU--Hall 1 run (Assalley kick), 1:27.
ORE--FG Katleman 47, :13.
Third Quarter
ISU--FG Assalley 33, 6:30.
Fourth Quarter
ISU--FG Assalley 39, 6:11.
OREISU
First downs1725
Rushes-yards18-8656-228
Passing226156
Comp-Att-Int19-28-120-29-0
Return Yards11127
Punts-Avg.3-47.33-37.3
Fumbles-Lost3-30-0
Penalties-Yards3-304-20
Time of Possession17:1242:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--Oregon, Dye 8-52, Brown 4-36, Shough 4-8, Habibi-Likio 1-0, Pittman 1-(minus 10). Iowa St., Hall 34-136, Nwangwu 11-55, Purdy 9-39, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING--Oregon, Brown 12-19-0-147, Shough 7-9-1-79. Iowa St., Purdy 20-29-0-156.
RECEIVING--Oregon, Johnson III 4-41, Pittman 3-34, Redd 3-29, Kampmoyer 3-28, D.Williams 2-22, Habibi-Likio 1-26, Delgado 1-20, Dye 1-18, D.Johnson 1-8. Iowa St., Kolar 5-53, Hutchinson 4-45, Allen 3-21, Hall 2-10, Soehner 2-8, Milton 2-(minus 4), Akers 1-16, Shaw 1-7.