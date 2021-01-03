Cyclones down Ducks, end year on high note

Iowa State players celebrate after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Iowa State won 34-17. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Iowa State had a year of highs in the dark days of a pandemic. The Cyclones capped it with a dominating performance under one of college football's brightest spotlights.

Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy accounted for two scores and No. 10 Iowa State came up with a 34-17 victory over No. 25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

"Life has been really hard for our society, really since March," Coach Matt Campbell said. "Through dark and trying times, this team has been a beacon of hope for a lot. This team has grown and gotten better."

The Cyclones (9-3) used their ball-control offense to dominate the time of possession and keep Oregon's offense off the field for long stretches to win their first New Year's Six bowl.

Hall, an AP All-American, had 34 carries and his ninth 100-yard game this season. Purdy, who went to high school in nearby Gilbert, threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-29 passing, adding a touchdown on the ground.

Iowa State had a time of possession advantage of more than 25 minutes to cap the best season in school history.

"We're a tough team," Purdy said. "We've faced so much the past couple of years. We have a lot of great leaders and experienced guys who have been there and understand this is what we've got to do to take it to the next level. I feel like that's what we've done this year."

Oregon (4-3) alternated between Tyler Shough and Anthony Brown at quarterback, but couldn't sustain anything on offense.

The Ducks lost two fumbles, an interception and a pooch kick. They also turned it over when a punt hit a blocker's helmet and had a touchdown wiped out by a penalty.

"Obviously, we didn't play up to our standards," Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal said. "It's a game of execution and in critical situations, we didn't coach well enough or play well enough."

Oregon71000--17

Iowa St.72133--34

First Quarter

ISU--Hall 1 run (Assalley kick), 7:24.

ORE--Brown 6 run (Katleman kick), 4:14.

Second Quarter

ISU--Kolar 14 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 10:58.

ORE--Brown 16 run (Katleman kick), 3:17.

ISU--Purdy 1 run (Assalley kick), 1:44.

ISU--Hall 1 run (Assalley kick), 1:27.

ORE--FG Katleman 47, :13.

Third Quarter

ISU--FG Assalley 33, 6:30.

Fourth Quarter

ISU--FG Assalley 39, 6:11.

OREISU

First downs1725

Rushes-yards18-8656-228

Passing226156

Comp-Att-Int19-28-120-29-0

Return Yards11127

Punts-Avg.3-47.33-37.3

Fumbles-Lost3-30-0

Penalties-Yards3-304-20

Time of Possession17:1242:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Oregon, Dye 8-52, Brown 4-36, Shough 4-8, Habibi-Likio 1-0, Pittman 1-(minus 10). Iowa St., Hall 34-136, Nwangwu 11-55, Purdy 9-39, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING--Oregon, Brown 12-19-0-147, Shough 7-9-1-79. Iowa St., Purdy 20-29-0-156.

RECEIVING--Oregon, Johnson III 4-41, Pittman 3-34, Redd 3-29, Kampmoyer 3-28, D.Williams 2-22, Habibi-Likio 1-26, Delgado 1-20, Dye 1-18, D.Johnson 1-8. Iowa St., Kolar 5-53, Hutchinson 4-45, Allen 3-21, Hall 2-10, Soehner 2-8, Milton 2-(minus 4), Akers 1-16, Shaw 1-7.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy holds the offensive player of the game award after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Iowa State won 34-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is doused with liquid by his players during the final seconds of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Iowa State won 34-17. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, left, is hit by Oregon safety Verone McKinley III (23) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws under pressure from Oregon linebacker Mase Funa (47) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oregon wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) eludes the reach of Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White IV (11) and defensive back Isheem Young (1) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Iowa State's Rory Walling (6) celebrates his fumble recovery on a kick off against Oregon during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) can't hold onto the ball in the end zone during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) is hit by Oregon safety Verone McKinley III during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)