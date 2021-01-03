Diverse field seen in governor race

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, arrives in the temporary Senate chambers at the Science Museum of Virginia prior to the start of the Senate session at the facility in Richmond, Va. An unusually broad field is vying to be the next governor of Virginia as the marquee political contest of 2021 gets into full swing. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. -- An unusually broad field of candidates are vying for the governor's seat in Virginia as the marquee political contest of 2021 gets into full swing.

Only New Jersey and Virginia are set to elect governors this year, and the Old Dominion's off-year contest has a strong track record of being an early indicator of broader national trends, previewing voter backlashes against Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump in recent election cycles.

Virginia has traditionally elected business-friendly moderates of both parties to be its chief executive, but the depth of the 2021 field reflects the state's changing political dynamics and the unsettled mood among both Republicans and Democrats. The field of announced and likely candidates in the closely watched race is more diverse than at anytime in modern history.

That includes two lawmakers trying to become the first Black woman elected governor in the country's history.

The progressive wing of Virginia's Democratic Party, which largely didn't exist until a few years ago, is looking to cement gains it has made in recent elections, while the traditional wing of the GOP battles with ardent supporters of Trump for control of their party.

The race has already been marked by its aggressive tenor.

Terry McAuliffe, a former governor who left office in 2018, has lined up endorsements from party leaders and raised a lot of money. But despite signaling for months that he was going to seek the job -- Virginia bars governors from seeking consecutive terms -- he has not been able to clear the field and has been the frequent subject of attack.

Jennifer Carroll Foy, who recently resigned as a state delegate, has aggressively tried to paint McAuliffe as an out-of-touch millionaire since he announced his candidacy in early December.

Carroll Foy grew up in Petersburg, one of the state's poorest cities, and was among the first women to graduate from the traditionally all-male Virginia Military Institute. She's also been a foster parent and worked as a public defender.

She will face a challenge on the left from Del. Lee Carter, the state's lone elected Democratic socialist, who announced Friday that he's running for governor.

Carter has a large online following and is often unsparing in his criticism of Democrats, including McAuliffe, who he says are too cozy with business interests.

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who often has a hand in high-profile legislation and is well-liked by many Democrats, is the more moderate alternative to McAuliffe.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who has denied two sexual assault allegations made against him in 2019, is also running.

Carroll Foy, McClellan and Fairfax are all Black. Their candidacies come at a time when Black politicians have never had more influence in state politics.

Republicans haven't won a statewide race in more than a decade and particularly struggled during the Trump era. Statewide Republican candidates who embraced Trump were trounced, but so where those who kept him at an arm's distance.

Republican Party officials recently voted to pick the Republican candidate via a convention instead of a primary, which limits participation and often favors the most conservative candidate.

Former House Speaker Kirk Cox is running a campaign designed to appeal to suburban voters who disliked Trump but are open to voting for a more moderate Republican candidate.

But state Sen. Amanda Chase is offering a Trump-like alternative to GOP voters. Often at odds with her own party, Chase has claimed that Democrats "hate white people" and recently called for martial law to prevent a Biden presidency.

Princess Blanding, the sister of a Black man who was killed by Richmond police in 2018, also recently launched a bid for governor under the banner of the newly formed Liberation Party.

