POLICE BEAT: Drug, gun charges filed against 2 men

Two men were arrested on drug charges Friday afternoon in southwest Little Rock after one of them fled from police in a vehicle and on foot, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A vehicle driven by Maleek Randall, 22, sped away from a trooper about 4 p.m. on Interstate 30, according to the report. The vehicle exited at the Bass Pro Shop exit and eventually stopped at Stagecoach and Otter Creek roads, according to the report. No address was listed for Randall in the report.

Randall ran from the vehicle, and Marquis Mumford, 29, of Little Rock, a passenger, was detained at the intersection, according to the report. Randall was later apprehended.

Three small children under the care of Mumford were found unrestrained in the vehicle, according to the report. Also found in the vehicle were marijuana, a stolen Glock 17 firearm and two scales, according to the report.

Both men were taken to the Pulaski County jail where they are each charged with three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, three misdemeanor counts of no child passenger restraint, felony theft by receiving of a firearm, felony possession of marijuana with purpose and felony possession of firearms by certain persons.

Randall is additionally charged with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor fleeing police, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, misdemeanor improper window tinting, felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor speeding.

Mumford's bail was set at $20,000, and Randall was being held without bail.