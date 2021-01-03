Fire-hydrant project hopes to spark interest in cause

Fire hydrants in Searcy are getting a fresh coat of paint in an effort to bring awareness to child trafficking.

Keith Waggoner, a founder of Operation Rescue Children, a local nonprofit that trains teams with the skills needed to track, arrest and prosecute child predators, is seeking area residents to help paint the 2,500 hydrants in the city throughout January, which is Global Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Brian Dunavan, chief of the Searcy Fire Department, said his wife, Lonna, who teaches second grade at McRae Elementary School in Searcy, sees a small sampling of the unfortunate living conditions in which some kids are raised.

“[These conditions include] everything from kids raising their own siblings because their parents are strung out on drugs to families not having the means to take care of their basic needs,” Brian Dunavan said. “If any of these children or any children are in a trafficking situation, I would want to be able to recognize it and be able to help.”

So when Dunavan was approached by Waggoner for a project collaboration to bring awareness of human trafficking, Dunavan said he was on board. For more information, visit Facebook.com/OperationRescueChildren.

With permission from the city and the Fire Department, Waggoner has painted fire hydrants in the city of Searcy to help bring awareness to the issue. He said since he began the project a few weeks ago, he has painted around 25 hydrants. Waggoner said he plans to host a tour of the hydrants on Jan. 16 and will also post videos and pictures of the hydrants on his social-media sites.

“I feel like if we can do anything that can bring light to something that can impact a person’s life for the better, it is our duty to act,” Dunavan said. “I hope people will see the hydrants and research and learn more about what is going on in all of our communities and do their part to make it better for those who are not able to help themselves.”

Waggoner said one of the reasons he wanted to help bring awareness to the human-trafficking issue is the fact that it is not something that just happens in other countries. According to www.forgottenchildren.org, there are about 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally, of which 25 percent are children. Waggoner said there have been such cases everywhere, even in White County.

In one particular case in 2019, the Criminal Investigation Division with the Searcy Police Department and the White County Prosecutor’s Office charged John Ord with 34 counts of child pornography and one count of trafficking of a person. In December 2019, Ord was being held without bond in the Pulaski County Detention Center. In February 2020, the cased was closed, as the defendant is being prosecuted federally for similar crimes, according to CourtConnect.

“We want people to do their own research and start talking about the issues,” Waggoner said. “We want people to teach their kids about it and learn the signs about what trafficking looks like.”

He said that as a result of COVID-19, donations for the various organizations that work to end human trafficking are also down about 50 percent. He said teams around the world really do need people for support “because trafficking hasn’t stopped.”

“I had not really thought much about the subject,” Dunavan said. “You see it in the movies, but you don’t think it could be in your own community.

“I live in a mostly Christian community. We are sheltered from what goes on in many places.”

In January 2020, Waggoner traveled to Katmandu to train certain team members and missionaries after one particular group visited with Waggoner at Fellowship Bible Church in Searcy.

“I have special permission to go around training these teams in military training and martial arts,” he said. “Most of the people we are training see their children and sisters stolen and put into slavery.

“[Our organization] also provides the teams with means to defend themselves, such as tactical equipment to use in the field — that’s where most of the money goes.”

Waggoner’s wife, Adrianne, said she and her husband started the nonprofit Operation Rescue Children last year. She said they hope to conduct the fire hydrant project again in the spring, when the weather is a little better.

“We also want to get into the local schools and make it a fun project — anyway that we can get the word out,” she said. “There is a link on our Facebook page where people can fill out a short application [to request] which area or fire hydrant [they] are wanting to paint.

“But this was Keith’s baby. He spearheaded this whole thing. It is an issue that was concerning for the both of us, but he was really concerned with it. … We just want to raise awareness in the area.”

Searcy Water Utilities has taken part by promoting the fire-hydrant project on its Facebook page, as well as encouraging residents to paint the fire hydrants with a cute and childlike theme to help raise human-trafficking awareness.

“We are also talking to people at Harding University and other organizations that are helping fight against this issue,” Adrianne said. “Keith just thought this was a catchy way to remember this issue, but in a fun, positive way.”

