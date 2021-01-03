Hall of Famer Floyd Little dies at 78

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2010 file photo, former Denver Broncos running back Floyd Little speaks during the halftime of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos n Denver. Little, the Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/ Jack Dempsey, File )

FOOTBALL

Hall of Famer Floyd Little dies

Floyd Little, the great running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. He was 78.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday night at his home in Nevada. No cause was given.

"Floyd Little was not only a Hall of Fame running back, he was a Hall of Fame person," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Faith, family and football were the pillars of his life."

Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse, where he wore No. 44 like Jim Brown and Ernie Davis before him. From 1964-66, he ran for 2,704 yards and 46 touchdowns.

A native of New Haven, Conn., he was the sixth overall pick in the 1967 AFL-NFL Draft. He played nine seasons in Denver, where he earned the nickname "The Franchise" because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating and helped persuade voters to approve funds for Mile High Stadium, which has since been replaced by Empower Field at Mile High.

"I know when I got there the talk was about the team moving to Chicago or Birmingham," Little told The Associated Press in an interview in 2009. "So, I supposedly saved the franchise. It's been a part of my name ever since."

Little was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Little led the NFL in rushing in 1971 with 1,133 yards and in touchdown runs in 1973 with 12. He also was one of the league's best kick returners, leading the AFL in punt returns as a rookie in 1967.

During his nine-year pro career, Little rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns, and caught 215 passes for 2,418 yards and 9 TDs. He had the most all-purpose yards in pro football and ranked second only to O.J. Simpson in yards rushing over his career.

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Floyd Little, stands next to a statue of himself dedicated during a ceremony on the Syracuse University campus in Syracuse, N.Y. Little, the Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2010 file photo, Floyd Little poses with his bust after enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Little, the Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 1966 file photo, Syracuse's Floyd Little (44) runs down the field despite during a college football game at Baylor Stadium in Waco, Texas. Little, the Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/FK, File)