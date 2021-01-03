Happy birthday (Jan. 3): You'll define and redefine yourself. What you won't do is let anyone else in on the process, as becoming fully self-realized is an inside job. You will allow others to advise, support and promote you though, and you'll have excellent care in this regard. Summer endeavors ignite your sense of adventure and alter your lifestyle.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Whatever you're doing together, a good rule of thumb is to make it easy for the other person. That will, in turn, make it easier for you. For now, don't worry about the score. Let your natural generosity prevail.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even though you've experienced a certain interpersonal interaction too many times to count, you've only just started to catch on to the deeper implications. You'll recognize a dynamic for the first time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Some consider forgiveness a divine act they aspire to do easily and generously. Others are glad to hold a grudge for as long as their hands can clasp it. Events will bring into focus your thoughts on the matter.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Revel in the details but shun pettiness. Both deal in the granular, but the difference is easy to detect. Small matters that spark a sense of mastery, creativity and amazement are worthy of you. Small ugly things are not.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you take action, you do it with the intention of experiencing some of life's best stuff, including — but not limited to — radiant connections, deep satisfaction or big adventure.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Strangers will get the extra-charming version of you today. You don't want to cheat more familiar people out of your special brand of attention; it's just that it's so easy to dazzle the ones who haven't experienced you before.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The things you enjoy have an impulse, an electric buzz you can feel when you get close. When you interact with these things, the energy goes into you, fueling your next move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As the director of your life, you get to decide how many takes to do before you move on to the next scene. You also get to decide which takes go into the final cut you present to the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your muse comes knocking, and you open the door. It's a risk letting a muse inside. You get the inspiration, but you also have to entertain her with your creations, which require work — worthwhile work, by the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Knowing what a person wants gives you options. You can provide it if you have it, create or find it if you don't, or you can opt to withhold the wanted thing to drive up its value.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Though a trip to the zoo can be a wondrous, enlightening experience, it comes with the bittersweet reminder that there are limits to freedom. You won't need a zoo visit to be reminded of this today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Every conflict is different. Some should be avoided, some are obstacles in the way, and some are the way itself. Don't automatically back off. Assess the situation and see if there's anything in it for you.

EARTH SIGN GRAND TRINE

Scientists are starting to understand how trees communicate with each other through root and fungal systems, spores and more. Under this grand trine between the moon, sun and Uranus, we, like trees, are grounded creatures, eager to share and grow. Make a plan for the new year; it will be embedded in the practical magic of earth signs.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

The butterfly had a problem of getting eating by the lizard, so it evolved colorful wings that looked like the eyes of a large owl to scare the lizard away. The owl evolved feathers for a soundless flight and the ability to swoop up a lizard lunch undetected. Problems are the wheel of evolution. And they are also the wheel of your personal evolution.

The first full week of a new year is waved in by an encouraging earth sign grand trine involving the Virgo moon, Capricorn sun and Uranus in Taurus. There’s magic here, but it’s not the sort that covers the whole scene in a blanket of good luck. Instead, this is the magic of excellent planning and hard work. It all starts with a problem. What do you need to solve in the new year? These skies call forth your practical instincts to figure out how to get from here to there. Also favored: the pencil, the checklist and the advice of your most down-to-earth friends. Put your creativity to the task of writing down as many ways to solve your problem as you can think of. Include action steps that are doable and ones that are outlandish. Go for a grand quantity of ideas, and later the Mars change will assist you in organizing them.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

J. R. R. Tolkien turned his firsthand knowledge of war’s evils into the epic mythological battles in “Lord of the Rings” and other works. Fans eagerly await the upcoming film, “Estel: The Making of a King,” which focuses on Middle Earth after the events of “The Hobbit.” Tolkien was born when the sun and Mercury were in ambitious Capricorn and the moon and Venus were in altruistic Aquarius.