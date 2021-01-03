Kentucky uses run to edge N.C. State

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2020 file photo, North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) and teammates head to the field to warm up before an NCAA college football game against Liberty in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina State (8-3) is a 2 ½-point underdog against Kentucky (4-6) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, a number the Wolfpack consider a slight heading into Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 game in Jacksonville. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Kentucky's post-game locker room provided a scene players and coaches might never forget. They celebrated a third consecutive bowl victory while dedicating it to two guys who couldn't be there.

This one was for late offensive line coach John Schlarman and rehabbing linebacker Chris Oats, who has been battling a significant medical condition since May.

A.J. Rose ran for a career-high 148 yards, Chris Rodriguez added 84 yards and 2 scores, and the Wildcats held off No. 23 North Carolina State 23-21 on Saturday in a chippy Gator Bowl.

"It was extremely emotional, even walking into the locker room we were saying, 'That was for [Oats], that was for Schlarman,' " said linebacker Jamin Davis, who finished with 13 tackles and an interception.

"It's definitely something to show to the younger guys that we just keep playing through all the adversity, whatever's going on around us, all the outside noise," Davis added. "Just block it out. We've got to keep going regardless."

Christopher Dunn missed two field goals for the Wolfpack (8-4), who trailed 16-14 late when Bailey Hockman threw his third interception of the game. Rodriguez scored on the ensuing play, going nearly untouched for 26 yards.

North Carolina State got a final chance after Jordan Houston scored with 1:10 remaining, but Allen Dailey recovered Dunn's onside kick, and the Wildcats (5-6) ran out the clock.

The Wildcats ended a tumultuous season that included Schlarman's death after a two-year battle with cancer.

"John was definitely looking down on us; Coach Schlarman definitely inspired us all," said Rose, who was named Kentucky's bowl game MVP. "Offensive line did a great job today. They were moving people around all day. I give credit to all five of those guys."

Kentucky finished with 281 yards on the ground, helping offset one of the nation's worst passing attacks.

A big issue for the Wolfpack was playing without four defensive starters. Safety Tanner Ingle (suspended), defensive tackle Alim McNeil (opt out), and injured linebackers Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas missed the game.

NC State00714--21

Kentucky310010--23

First Quarter

KEN--FG Ruffolo 25, 6:00.

Second Quarter

KEN--Rodriguez 4 run (Ruffolo kick), 6:23.

KEN--FG Ruffolo 26, :02.

Third Quarter

NCST--C.Riley 9 pass from Hockman (C.Dunn kick), 2:56.

Fourth Quarter

KEN--FG Ruffolo 20, 5:45.

NCST--Knight 13 run (C.Dunn kick), 4:46.

KEN--Rodriguez 26 run (Ruffolo kick), 2:55.

NCST--Houston 2 run (C.Dunn kick), 1:10.

A--10,422.

NCSTKEN

First downs2019

Rushes-yards26-5048-281

Passing26899

Comp-Att-Int27-40-312-20-0

Return Yards5328

Punts-Avg.3-47.05-40.4

Fumbles-Lost2-01-0

Penalties-Yards7-4510-103

Time of Possession25:5334:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--NC State, Knight 12-52, Houston 5-14, Person 6-8, Hockman 3-(minus 24). Kentucky, Rose 12-148, Rodriguez 17-84, Smoke 9-45, T.Wilson 6-14, (Team) 3-(minus 3), Ali 1-(minus 7).

PASSING--NC State, Hockman 27-40-3-268. Kentucky, T.Wilson 12-20-0-99.

RECEIVING--NC State, Emezie 5-44, Houston 5-26, T.Thomas 3-46, C.Riley 3-38, D.Carter 3-35, Rooks 2-41, Lesane 2-25, Pennix 2-6, Person 1-5, Autenrieth 1-2. Kentucky, Ali 4-18, Epps 3-23, Upshaw 2-25, Dailey 1-17, Oliver 1-8, Rigg 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--NC State, C.Dunn 43.