Late TDs send Aggies past Tar Heels

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks with quarterback Kellen Mond during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher pulled a hamstring as he tried to avoid the players who wanted to give him a celebratory Gatorade bath.

Luckily, Fisher didn't have to run in the Orange Bowl.

Devon Achane did more than enough of that for the Aggies.

Achane had two touchdowns in the final 3:44, including a 76-yarder that put Texas A&M ahead to stay, and the fifth-ranked Aggies beat No. 13 North Carolina 41-27 on Saturday night -- capping a winless bowl season for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"North Carolina had one heck of a team, man," Fisher said. "That was one of the great Orange Bowls. ... But I also say, there's a heck of a football team standing in front of me."

Kellen Mond passed for 232 yards and ran for a score for the Aggies (9-1), who were in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 1944 and were one spot away from making the College Football Playoff field. Fisher improved to 3-0 in Orange Bowls, winning two previous ones at Florida State.

Achane's go-ahead score came on a play where he nearly tripped over one of his own blockers, broke a tackle and then got loose down the left sideline.

"Ain't nobody catching me," Achane said.

The Aggies got a fourth-down stop on the ensuing possession, and Achane -- the game's MVP after a 140-yard effort, taking over for Isaiah Spiller after he got "a little banged-up," Fisher said -- sealed the win on a 1-yard run with 1:34 left.

In a season when young players scored the overwhelming majority of Texas A&M's touchdowns, a freshman had the final two scores.

"I just can't wait for next season," Achane said.

Sam Howell passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Josh Downs, for the Tar Heels (8-4). North Carolina was without leading rushers Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, leading receiver Dyami Brown and top tackler Chazz Surratt -- all of whom opted out of the bowl game.

"We lost 4,000 yards coming into the game and still had a chance to win," Coach Mack Brown said.

The ACC sent two teams to the playoff but went 0-6 in bowls, four of those losses by two touchdowns or more.

Howell -- a likely Heisman Trophy candidate in 2021 -- did his best to change that stat. He tied the Tar Heels' career TD passing record of 68 with his three scoring throws, all of which gave North Carolina leads.

The first go-ahead throw from Howell saw Dazz Newsome make a diving 28-yard grab with 4:56 left in the half to put the Tar Heels ahead 13-10. The next was a 10-yarder to Downs with 8:01 left in the third for a 20-17 lead, a drive extended when Texas A&M had an interception in the end zone waved off by penalty. And the third was a 75-yarder to Downs early in the fourth, when Howell saw him break free, pointed to him and let the ball fly.

Texas A&M710024--41

North Carolina31077--27

First Quarter

TXAM--Spiller 9 run (Small kick), 9:11.

NC--FG Atkins 29, 4:31.

Second Quarter

NC--FG Atkins 32, 11:09.

TXAM--FG Small 25, 7:40.

NC--Newsome 28 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 4:56.

TXAM--Spiller 3 run (Small kick), :20.

Third Quarter

NC--Downs 10 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 8:01.

Fourth Quarter

TXAM--FG Small 23, 14:02.

NC--Downs 75 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 13:51.

TXAM--Mond 4 run (Small kick), 10:11.

TXAM--Achane 76 run (Small kick), 3:44.

TXAM--Achane 1 run (Small kick), 1:34.

TXAMNC

First downs1918

Rushes-yards35-22534-90

Passing232234

Comp-Att-Int16-26-018-31-1

Return Yards523

Punts-Avg.5-42.04-43.8

Fumbles-Lost0-00-0

Penalties-Yards9-875-38

Time of Possession32:1327:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Texas A&M, Achane 12-140, Spiller 11-50, Mond 11-36, (Team) 1-(minus 1). North Carolina, B.Brooks 15-53, Howell 12-25, Henderson 6-15, Downs 1-(minus 3).

PASSING--Texas A&M, Mond 16-26-0-232. North Carolina, Howell 18-31-1-234.

RECEIVING--Texas A&M, A.Smith 6-125, Spiller 4-19, H.Jones 2-33, Achane 2-24, Lane 1-27, Wydermyer 1-4. North Carolina, Newsome 6-68, Downs 4-91, Walston 4-32, Kh.Brown 2-40, Henderson 1-2, A.Green 1-1.

North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante (7) attempts to stop Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) grabs the face mask of Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson (1) during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown watches his team during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) grabs a pass for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches his team during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)