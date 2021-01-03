Sections
NOTABLE ARKANSANS

Notable Arkansans — Answer

by Steve Stephens and Clyde Snider, Special to the Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:11 a.m.

Who was this strict father, whose youngest son became "The King of Pop"?

(AP)
(AP)

Joseph Walter (Joe) Jackson

