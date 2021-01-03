BOXING

Garcia wins WBC title

Ryan Garcia staggered Luke Campbell with a body blow after coming back from an early knockdown, winning a WBC lightweight title fight on a seventh-round knockout Saturday night in Dallas. The 22-year-old Californian was in control when his left hand to Campbell's right side sent the English fighter to one knee at 1:58 of the seventh. Campbell couldn't get up, giving the undefeated Garcia his 18th knockout in 21 fights. Campbell (20-4) knocked down Garcia with a left hook in the second round, but didn't land many other punches while Garcia was the more aggressive fighter until the decisive blow. The bout was postponed about a month because Campbell tested positive for covid-19. It was moved to Texas because of coronavirus restrictions in Garcia's home state. Campbell had lost two previous title fights after winning a gold medal at his home Olympics in London in 2012. It was the fifth consecutive knockout for Garcia since what his camp considered a disappointing majority decision over Carlos Morales in 2018.

FOOTBALL

Cards' WR out vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals have placed receiver Christian Kirk on the reserve/covid-19 list, leaving them without a key offensive player heading into today's game against the Rams. Kirk is Arizona's fourth-leading receiver with 48 catches for 621 yards and 6 touchdowns. The Cardinals elevated linebacker Terrance Smith and cornerback Jace Whittaker from the practice squad to the active roster as covid-19 replacements. Defensive lineman Stacy McGee also was elevated from the practice squad. The Cardinals need to beat the Rams to earn a playoff spot.

Steelers put 3 on covid list

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron and reserve linebacker Cassius Marsh on the reserve/covid-19 list, putting the players' status for the playoffs in jeopardy. The move also leaves the AFC North champions further depleted for their regular-season finale in Cleveland today. The Steelers (12-3) are already assured of finishing no worse than third in the AFC while Cleveland (10-5) can end an 18-year playoff drought with a victory. The team announced quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive end Cam Heyward and center Maurkice Pouncey will not make the trip to give them additional rest ahead of the postseason. Kicker Chris Boswell and safety Terrell Edmunds are also out due to injury.

Auburn WR to enter draft

Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz plans to skip his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. Schwartz announced his plans Saturday on social media. He had already opted out of the Tigers' Citrus Bowl game against Northwestern. Schwartz caught a team-best 54 passes this season. He finished with 636 yards and three touchdowns. Schwartz had 117 catches for 1,433 yards and 6 touchdowns in three seasons at Auburn.

HORSE RACING

Favorite wins Sham Stakes

Heavily favored Life Is Good survived a mild threat late from stablemate Medina Spirit and went on to a three-quarters of a length victory in the $100,000 Sham Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert earned 10 qualifying points for the May 1 race at Churchill Downs. Baffert trained last year's Sham winner Authentic, who later gave him a record-tying sixth Derby victory. Baffert now has a record seven wins in the Grade 3 Sham. Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Life Is Good ran a mile in 1:36.63. Life Is Good paid $2.40, $2.10 and $2.10 at 1-5 odds in the field of five. Medina Spirit, also trained by Baffert, returned $3.60 and $2.20 at 9-1 odds. Parnelli, the 9-2 second choice, paid $2.10 to show.

BASKETBALL

UCLA guard suffers torn ACL

UCLA guard Chris Smith tore his left ACL and will be out for the rest of the season. Smith hurt his knee late in the first half of the Bruins' 72-70 victory over Utah on Thursday. The severity of his injury was announced Saturday, shortly before the Bruins hosted Colorado. Smith, the team's lone senior, was averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. He started all eight games, averaging 28 minutes. He was shooting a team-high 50% from three-point range and 79% from the free throw line.

WINTER SPORTS

Loch extends luge lead

Felix Loch extended his World Cup luge men's singles points lead Saturday in the first major race where U.S. sliders took part since before the pandemic began. Loch won for the sixth time in seven races this season, and is now 5-for-5 in full two-run competitions. He extended his lead to 235 points over fellow German Johannes Ludwig in the overall standings with five races remaining. Luge awards 100 standings points for wins, 85 for second place, 70 for third and numbers continue decreasing from there. Russia's Roman Repilov was second, and Ludwig took third. Chris Mazdzer was 15th and Jonny Gustafson took 20th for the U.S., which rejoined the World Cup circuit this week after sitting out the first half of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about travel.