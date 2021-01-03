Ole Miss defense stuffs Indiana

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, center, runs to avoid getting doused with water by his team after the team defeated Indiana during the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Even before Mississippi took the field for the Outback Bowl, the Rebels felt good about the direction they're headed.

Coach Lane Kiffin was rewarded with a new contract despite having only been at the school one season. There also was no guarantee one of the nation's lowest-ranked defenses would slow down No. 11 Indiana enough to ensure the team's first nonlosing record since 2017.

"It's really only up from here," quarterback Matt Corral said after throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns to pace a 26-20 victory that ruined the finish to surprising Indiana's breakout season.

Corral's 3-yard pass to Dontario Drummond put the Rebels (5-5) ahead for good with 4:12 remaining.

The Ole Miss defense, which allowed 535.7 yards and 40.3 points per game during the regular season, came through with one more stop to clinch the school's first bowl win since beating Oklahoma State in the 2016 Sugar Bowl.

"We talked about it all week. We're going to need that," Kiffin said. "We were not going to go score 60 points. We knew it was going to be a struggle, and it was great to see the defense play like they did."

Drummond finished with six catches for 110 yards. Corral completed 30 of 44 passes without an interception, including a 5-yard TD throw to Casey Kelly that put Ole Miss up 13-3 midway through the second quarter.

Jack Tuttle was 26 of 45 for 201 yards in his second start in place of Michael Penix Jr. for Indiana (6-2), which lost its star quarterback to a season-ending knee injury in late November.

Stevie Scott III rushed for 99 yards and scored on runs of 3 and 2 yards to help Indiana wipe out a 20-6 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss missed the extra point after Drummond's go-ahead TD catch, leaving Indiana with an opportunity to pull out its first bowl win in nearly 30 years.

The Hoosiers, who don't have a postseason win since the 1991 Copper Bowl, drove to the Rebels 33 before turning it over on downs.

"They made enough plays to come up with the win. I'm disappointed for our players," Indiana Coach Tom Allen said. "They have been through so much, sacrificed so much and worked hard. This one is going to hurt for a while."

Mississippi6776--26

Indiana30314--20

First Quarter

MIS--FG Logan 26, 12:56.

IU--FG Campbell 50, 2:47.

MIS--FG Logan 24, :23.

Second Quarter

MIS--Kelly 5 pass from Corral (Logan kick), 7:17.

Third Quarter

IU--FG Campbell 53, 12:53.

MIS--Conner 4 run (Logan kick), 9:20.

Fourth Quarter

IU--Scott 3 run (Campbell kick), 14:56.

IU--Scott 2 run (Campbell kick), 5:58.

MIS--Drummond 3 pass from Corral (kick failed), 4:12.

A--11,025.

MISIU

First downs2726

Rushes-yards35-14740-168

Passing346201

Comp-Att-Int31-45-026-45-1

Return Yards6725

Punts-Avg.3-48.33-55.0

Fumbles-Lost1-01-1

Penalties-Yards8-795-50

Time of Possession24:1935:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Mississippi, Parrish 17-63, Conner 6-43, Corral 7-37, Bullock 2-11, Plumlee 1-4, (Team) 2-(minus 11). Indiana, Scott 19-99, Tuttle 9-26, Baldwin 3-17, Ellis 5-16, Philyor 1-8, S.James 3-2.

PASSING--Mississippi, Corral 30-44-0-342, Plumlee 1-1-0-4. Indiana, Tuttle 26-45-1-201.

RECEIVING--Mississippi, Drummond 6-110, Kelly 6-49, Plumlee 5-73, J.Jackson 4-38, Mingo 3-30, C.Rogers 3-18, Parrish 2-19, Conner 2-9. Indiana, Philyor 18-81, Fryfogle 3-34, Scott 2-34, Marshall 2-33, Ellis 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Mississippi, Logan 37.

Mississippi wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) celebrates with wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) after scoring against Indiana during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin talks to his quarterbacks during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) eludes Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen on a run during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) gets taken down by Indiana defensive lineman Jerome Johnson (98) during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Mississippi tight end Casey Kelly pulls in a touchdown pass against Indiana during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass against Indiana during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor runs at Mississippi defensive back Tylan Knight after a catch during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) runs past Mississippi linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk (36) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)