100 years ago

Jan. 3, 1921

FAYETTEVILLE -- The report of J. C. Futrail, president of the University of Arkansas, to the Board of Trustees, and of the board to the Arkansas legislature, has just been published in pamphlet form, and is being distributed over the state. The report deals with three questions: What the university has accomplished, what it has cost and what it needs for further development. Student attendance at the institution is shown to have increased more than 60 per cent in the last three years, although the number of teachers and the space in buildings have not been correspondingly increased.

50 years ago

Jan. 3, 1971

• Dale Bumpers and his family will find the Executive Mansion in far better condition than did Governor Rockefeller when he was inaugurated, but problems are looming that Mr. Rockefeller has been able to resolve with his own funds -- and which Bumpers, presumably, will not. Mr. Rockefeller and his entire administration have gone to extremes to make the transition from the old to the new administration a smooth one, at the Mansion as well as at the Capitol. "I would like to feel," Mr. Rockefeller said in an interview last week, "that we have bent over backwards to be co-operative."

25 years ago

Jan. 3, 1996

• A state agency has ordered Pulaski County repay $187,000 for meals that weren't distributed properly during the 1995 Summer Food Program. Nancy Spaulding, a hearing officer with the Arkansas Department of Human Services, issued the order last week after considering testimony taken during a Dec. 5 hearing. Spaulding notified Pulaski County Judge Buddy Villines of her decision by letter last Thursday.

10 years ago

Jan. 3, 2011

ARKADELPHIA -- Words like "sustainable" and "green" have made it into everyday conversation around Arkadelphia City Hall as the almost 11,000-person city makes environmentally friendly moves such as buying hybrid police cars and using biodiesel in garbage trucks to rebrand itself and save taxpayer dollars. Three years ago, City Manager Jimmy Bolt went to the Board of Directors with a plan to save money by making sustainable choices. Now, Bolt and other officials say those measures are adding up to savings, helping attract companies thinking about relocating and could ultimately help put Arkadelphia on the map of environmentally friendly cities nationwide.