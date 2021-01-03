Sections
2 Hogs signees react to Guiton hiring

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:35 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Ohio State quarterback Kenny Guiton looks for a receiver against Florida A&M during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Two Arkansas wide receiver signees like what they hear of Kenny Guiton, who is expected to be named Arkansas' new receivers coach as early as Monday.

Guiton, who played quarterback at Ohio State, served as receivers coach at Colorado State this season.

Receiver Ketron Jackson talked to Guiton earlier Sunday.

"It was good. Just can’t wait to meet him in person and get to know him more," he said.

Jackson, 6-2, 185 pounds, 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Royse City, Texas, chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Texas, Alabama, Baylor, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State and other programs.

Jaedon Wilson is familiar with Guiton.

"He went to school with my brother at Ohio State and he recruited me for Colorado State, so I feel good about him coming in," he said.

Wilson, 6-3, 173, of DeSoto, Texas, chose the Razorbacks over Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, California, Oregon State, Louisville, UCLA, Indiana, Kansas and other schools on June 2.

