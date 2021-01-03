State sets 6th daily covid hospitalization record in week

Nurses Mandy Stuckey (left) and Tonya Green conduct a coronavirus screening in April at a drive-thru site at New Life Church in North Little Rock. The site, and one at Ouachita Baptist Universityin Arkadelphia, is a partnership between two Arkansas companies. More photos at arkansasonline.com/42testing/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 hit 1,234, another record high, on Sunday as the state's tally of hospitalized patients increased by 18, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

With the exception of New Year's Day, when the number of hospitalizations fell by 10, Arkansas has set new records for daily hospitalizations every day since Dec. 28.

The state's count of active cases rose Sunday by 252, reaching a new record high of 24,238. That increase was announced as new covid-19 cases rose by 2,033, slightly more than the 2,000 new cases reported on Saturday.

The number of patients on a ventilator decreased by three, to 194.

An additional 20 deaths from covid-19 were reported on Sunday. Sixteen of them were classified as confirmed, and four were classified as probable using faster, less-accurate tests, according to the Health Department. The newly reported deaths raised the state's toll since the pandemic began to 3,749.

Pulaski County led the state in terms of new cases reported on Sunday, with 292, followed by Benton County with 213.

