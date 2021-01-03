BASKETBALL

ATU women open season with victory

Ashlei Lopez scored 21 points off the bench Saturday to lead the Arkansas Tech University women to an 80-40 victory over Champion Christian College at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Golden Suns (1-0) never trailed and shot 44% from the floor while holding the Tigers to 20.7%. Arkansas Tech outrebounded Champion Christian 65-28, scored 38 points in the lane and got 43 points off the bench.

Kaley Shipman scored 14 points for the Golden Suns and Nikki Metcalfe added 12. Tamara Manning led Champion Christian (0-4) with 12 points.

Lyon College men fall short

The Lyon College men led Talladega College 62-61 with just over three minutes left in Saturday's game at Becknell Gymnasium in Batesville, but the Tornadoes escaped with a 74-70 victory.

Talladega led by 10 early in the second half, but Lyon cut the lead to 57-54 on a jumper by Cole Anderson with 8:12 remaining. Dominique Loyd hit two free throws to give the Scots that 62-61 lead, but the Tornadoes took the lead for good on a three-pointer by Markel Williams, taking a 66-64 lead, which they protected by making eight free throws in the game's final two minutes.

Ray Price scored 18 points and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead Lyon College, while Faris Verlasevic added 13 points off the bench and Chris Craig finished with 10 points and 9 rebounds.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services