OPINION | RICHARD MASON: Taking on steep downhill runs

In the late 1970s, Vertis and I joined some friends in Winter Park, Colo., to start skiing. We spent a little over a week taking lessons, and by the last three days we were able to cruise down the green-marked beginner slopes, usually falling only two or three times.

By our final days on the slopes we were hooked and looking ahead for a ski trip the next year. That's when we bit off more than we could chew. After another hot Arkansas summer, we decided to go skiing in Switzerland during our annual family vacation.

After too little research, we focused on St. Moritz, which I found out later was noted for ski slopes that are way over the top for two adult beginners and two kids ages 9 and 11 who had never even seen snow.

We were over-confident about our skiing ability, and when we picked a hotel, we really went out on a limb. The Palace, which opened in 1896, was the most luxurious hotel in Switzerland's most prestigious ski resort. I marched down to our local travel agent and handed her our dates and hotel choice. In a couple of days we had round-trip tickets and hotel reservations.

Our travel agent seemed surprised at our destination, but when she handed me the travel documents she said, "Oh, and I almost forgot. The Palace will have a car waiting at the train station for you. Must be a pretty nice hotel." That was a huge understatement.

By the time our departure date closed in, I had researched skiing at St. Moritz and staying at the Palace. I was having not only second thoughts, but was desperately searching for ways to abort the trip.

Both the airfare and hotel reservations were non-refundable. But since the dollar was stronger than it is today, costs were manageable. I took a deep breath, knowing that come hell or high water, we were going to be flying to Switzerland on Dec. 16 and staying for 14 days, which would put us in the hotel over Christmas and New Year's.

We flew to Zurich from Dallas, hopped on a train, which had a station in the airport, and two hours later stepped off into a blinding snowstorm in St. Moritz. There was a car waiting, and soon we had checked into the hotel. Sleeping 10 to 12 hours after flying overnight was the first order of business.

The next morning we were out of bed early and ready to start our vacation. I had checked the price of ski clothes in Switzerland and decided we would buy everything in St. Moritz since prices were much cheaper than in the U.S. That took a while.

Later that day we made our first stab at Swiss skiing--not on the slopes, but by enrolling the kids in ski school and hiring an instructor for us. I figured we needed some help, since we had only skied on the beginner slopes in Winter Park.

The kids jumped right in. We watched them go from falling every 10 feet to whizzing down the slopes ahead of the Swiss kids. Lara turned out to be the best skier in the family, but she can't stand cold weather, so she spent a lot of time in the warming hut. Ashley, who is fearless, conquered the Swiss slopes; later in life he was part of a Special Forces Ski Unit.

The first two days when Vertis and I had a ski instructor went better than expected. He spent most of his time, as he called it, "correcting" the way we were instructed in Colorado, which was slowing down by turning the ski points inward to form a snowplow. "No," our Swiss instructor said, then showed us how the traverse the slopes by turning the skies parallel and aiming uphill to slow down. Once you get the hang of it, you quit falling.

When skiing on our own without the instructor, we realized the slopes were much steeper than those in Colorado, where runs are color-coded to show exactly how difficult they are. In St. Moritz we were always guessing, and since we were beginners, many of our runs were on our backs rather than skis.

The hotel was another challenge. We had booked a plan which included two meals and were told a coat and tie were required for dinner, and formal attire was necessary if we planned to celebrate New Year's Eve there.

A multi-course dinner at 8 p.m. was a little late for the kids, so after a couple of nights they would leave the table with some excuse and visit with people from other tables. Soon they became acquainted with Elizabeth and Herbert, an older English couple from London, who sat nearby.

During the last week we pulled our tables together, and by the time we left to go home we were fast friends. A couple of years later they came to visit us in El Dorado. Herbert, a dealer in fine arts, made us drive through the MacDonald's to-go window twice when we stopped there to pick up something for the kids. He couldn't believe you could order from your car.

New Year's Eve arrived toward the end of the trip, and we dressed appropriately. My mother, who lived and breathed fashion, had Vertis

really decked out. I had it easy with a black tuxedo.

The Palace Hotel in St. Moritz had its first guests from Smackover and Norphlet. We had a ball.

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.