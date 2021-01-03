Texas fires Herman, then hires Sarkisian

FILE - This Dec. 29, 2020 file photo shows Texas head coach Tom Herman during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Colorado in San Antonio. Texas has fired football Herman, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, after four seasons of failing to win a Big 12 championship and making only one appearance in the league title game. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas was tired of waiting for Tom Herman to deliver a Big 12 title and turn the Longhorns back into national championship contenders.

Next up: Steve Sarkisian, the architect of the Alabama Crimson Tide's offense and its tsunami of points this season.

Texas fired Herman on Saturday after four winning seasons, then hours later announced it was giving the job to the Alabama offensive coordinator.

It's a quick move Texas expects will deliver quick results.

"I think there's championship talent on this team. Clearly, there's work to be done or a change wouldn't be made," Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian leads a Crimson Tide offense that has pummeled opponents and produced two Heisman Trophy finalists in quarterback Mac Jones and receiver DeVonta Smith heading into the Jan. 11 College Football Playoff championship game against Ohio State. He recently won the Broyles Award given to college football's top assistant coach.

He's also been around. At 46, Sarkisian has previous head coaching stints at Washington and Southern California. He's been Alabama's offensive coordinator under Nick Saban since 2019, and has experience as an NFL assistant.

Sarkisian will remain with Alabama for the championship game.

"Coach Saban wants to win a national championship, so he didn't push me out the door," Sarkisian said.

Texas wants Sarkisian to not just win -- Herman did that with a 32-18 record and four bowl victories -- but to knock rival Oklahoma off the top of the Big 12 while also making sure recruiting in their home state doesn't get swamped by Texas A&M's rise in the SEC.

He will be Texas' fourth head coach since the program's last Big 12 championship in 2009.