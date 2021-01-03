Walker steps up for Hot Springs

During a season of unknowns, there is one assurance Hot Springs Coach Antoni Lasker has whenever his Trojans play -- a comprehensive performance from Jadyn Walker.

"When you know you're going to get a great effort from your point guard regardless of who we're playing, it makes things a little easier as a coach," Lasker said. "J.J. is our guy. We put a lot on him as a coaching staff to be a leader for our young guys. He's going to score for us, facilitate for us, and then go out there and defend the other team's best player.

"I know he gets fatigued at times, but he's such a competitor, and I love to coach players like that. He wants to do all he can to help us win, and to get that out of your point guard every game is huge."

Walker, a 5-9, 160-pounder, doesn't overwhelm opponents with his size, but he's been massive for a team loaded with underclassmen. The senior is averaging 25.3 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals per game for Hot Springs (6-6), which is beginning to settle in after stumbling through a tough December stretch.

The Trojans, who routinely start three sophomores and a junior alongside Walker, lost four games in a row to Vilonia, Bryant, Jacksonville and Maumelle over a nine-day period by an average of 20 points. Since then, Hot Springs has won three of its past four by nearly 32 points, including an 80-24 dismantling of Mena.

Even in its lone loss during that span -- a 71-66 setback to Little Rock Central -- Hot Springs led for a majority of the game before running out of steam in overtime.

Walker has been the closest thing to a shoo-in all season for the Trojans. He's had a number of 30-point games, which is a step up from his previous three seasons.

Walker wasn't asked to score as much because of several standouts around him. Last season, the Trojans finished 25-6, went undefeated in the 5A-South Conference and advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

This year, Walker has moved to the forefront, and it's not just out of necessity. Lasker has known his lead guard could shoulder additional scoring responsibilities, and Walker is proving him right.

"My role is definitely a lot different that what it's been in the past," Walker said. "I'm taking more shots, but I'm creating a little more for my teammates. Last year, we had guys who could get their own shots off, and I could kind of sit back some. This year, we've got more younger guys, and I'm just trying to do all I can to help lead them and put them in positions to succeed.

"I want to get those guys involved as much as I can."

Sophomores such as Nasir Hannah, Dante Grayer, Aamir Andrews and Jayvion Walker (Jadyn's younger brother) have taken leaps as the season progresses. According to Lasker, that was expected, especially with Jadyn Walker at the controls.

"Those kids just needed games, to be honest," Lasker said. "The more games we play, the better they've gotten, from the first game on Dec. 1 up until now. If we would've played Central back in early December, I don't think we'd be able to lead most of that game and end up going into overtime with them.

"We just weren't the same team then as we are now. Those guys have been thrown into a role, ready or not. We're always going to play a tough schedule and put them up against the best of the best and get them ready for January, February and March when it matters. It's a marathon for us."

Walker opened the season with a 22-point effort in a victory over Little Rock Southwest, then closed out 2020 with a 30-point, 8-rebound, 4-assist effort in a loss against Central, the defending Class 6A co-champions. The Trojans won't kick off 2021 until Friday when they host Pine Bluff in their conference opener, but Walker doesn't intend to slow down after pacing his team through December.

"The guys are getting a lot more confident, and it shows in games," Walker said. "They're not as nervous and are just out there playing basketball. For me, I still get nervous at times before games because I overthink things. But I'm still going to give it everything I got regardless.

"Once conference play starts, we're going to play every team twice, and they'll know about me more. So that means I've got to work even harder. But that's something I know I've got to do if we're going to reach our goal of winning a state title."