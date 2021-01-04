Aggies keep rolling, trounce Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Before Coach Gary Blair even addressed Texas A&M's latest victory, he checked in on another team from the Lone Star State playing Sunday.

"I hear my Cowboys are getting run today. Is that correct?" Blair said. "Don't give up on my boys yet."

Here's some better advice: Don't sleep on Blair's team.

N'dea Jones had 17 points and 18 rebounds and the ninth-ranked Aggies remained unbeaten with a 92-67 rout at Florida on Sunday.

Ciera Johnson added 15 points and 10 boards for Texas A&M (10-0, 1-0 SEC), which opened league play in Gainesville after going undefeated in nonconference play for the first time in program history.

"No, we're not interested in winning the SEC," Blair said. "We're interested in beating Kentucky. Way ahead of the horse. ... Let's just slow down the momentum right now. ... Winning the SEC is the furthest thing from my mind right now. What we want to do is get better."

Aaliyah Wilson chipped in 14 points thanks mostly to hitting all three of her shots from three-point range.

Lavender Briggs led the Gators (7-2, 0-2) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Kiara Smith added 16 points, and Nina Rickards chipped in 14 points and 10 boards.

NO. 1 STANFORD 68,

ARIZONA STATE 60

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Francesca Belibi scored a career-high 23 points and added a season-high 12 rebounds and Kiana Williams had 16 points to lead Stanford to a victory over stubborn Arizona State.

Haley Jones had eight points and seven rebounds and Lexie Hull had seven points for the Cardinal (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12).

Jaddan Simmons had 16 points and Taya Hanson had 15 for the Sun Devils (7-3, 3-3), who missed their first 10 field goal attempts and trailed 19-2 before recovering to make it a game.

NO. 3 N.C. STATE 76,

BOSTON COLLEGE 57

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Elissa Cunane scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half and North Carolina State rolled.

Raina Perez added 16 points, Jakia Brown-Turner notched 13 points and Jada Boyd had 10 points for the Wolfpack (10-0, 5-0 ACC).

Taylor Soule and Cameron Swartz each scored 14 points for Boston College (4-4, 0-4).

No. 6 ARIZONA 69,

CALIFORNIA 33

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Trinity Baptiste scored 17 points, Aari McDonald had 12 points and eight assists, and Arizona bounced back from its first loss of the season with a rout over winless California.

The Wildcats (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) led by 17 after one quarter, 29 at halftime and shot 51% overall.

Dalayah Daniels led the Bears (0-9, 0-6) with 12 points.

NO. 11 UCLA 73,

NO. 8 OREGON 71

EUGENE, Ore. -- Michaela Onyenwere had a career-high 33 points along with 10 rebounds and No. 11 UCLA held off No. 8 Oregon, snapping the Ducks' 27-game winning streak.

In addition to the longest active winning streak in the nation, the Ducks (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) had won 24 consecutive conference games and 22 consecutive games at Matthew Knight Arena.

Charisma Osborne added 22 points for the Bruins (6-2, 4-2).

NO. 13 KENTUCKY 92,

NO. 12 MISSISSIPPI ST. 86, OT

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Rhyne Howard scored 10 points in overtime, after scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter, and finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists to lead Kentucky to a win over Mississippi State.

The Wildcats were scoreless and down 82-78 midway through overtime when Howard knocked down a three-pointer from the right wing. The game was tied at 84-84 when Howard made a three-point play at the 1:20 mark. The Bulldogs got a quick bucket but in the final minute Dre'Una Edwards and Howard combined to make 5 of 6 free throws.

KeKe McKinney and Chasity Patterson scored 11 points apiece for Kentucky (9-1, 2-0 SEC).

Rickea Jackson scored 23 points for the Bulldogs (6-2, 1-1).

NO. 16 MICHIGAN 84,

NO. 15 NORTHWESTERN 63

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Naz Hillmon scored 26 and Leigha Brown scored 22 and Michigan beat Northwestern.

Brown and Hillmon each scored 20 in the first half.

The Wolverines (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) used a 10-0 run in a first quarter that saw them shoot 10 for 12, including 6 for 6 from three-point range. Brown went 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and Michigan led 28-13 at the end of one.

Sydney Wood scored 19 points for Northwestern (4-2, 2-2) and Lindsey Pulliam 13.

NO. 19 TEXAS 74,

IOWA STATE 59

AUSTIN, Texas -- Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack as Texas defeated Iowa State.

Charlie Collier and Karisma Ortiz both scored 14 points with Collier grabbing 14 rebounds. DeYona Gaston added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12).

Ashley Joens scored 19 points for the Cyclones (6-4, 1-2).

No. 25 MICHIGAN STATE 71,

PURDUE 64

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Nia Clouden scored 13 of her 23 points in the final 10-plus minutes to help Michigan State turn aside a feisty Purdue rally.

Alisia Smith added 15 points and Julia Ayrault scored 10 as Michigan State (8-0, 3-0) stretched its win streak to eight games.

Kayana Traylor scored 16 points to lead Purdue (5-3, 2-2).

MEN

NO. 5 HOUSTON 74, SMU 60

DALLAS -- Quentin Grimes hit a go-ahead three-pointer to ignite a 10-0 run to start the second half for No. 5 Houston and the Cougars rebounded from their first loss with a victory over previously undefeated SMU.

That three-pointer by Grimes from the top of the key to put Houston (8-1, 3-1 American) ahead to stay on the first shot after halftime and Justin Gorham then made a three-pointer.

Marcus Sasser led Houston with 17 points.

Kendric Davis led SMU (6-1, 2-1) with 23 points.

NO. 16 MICHIGAN 85,

NO. 19 NORTHWESTERN 66

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Hunter Dickinson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 16 Michigan remained unbeaten with a rout of No. 19 Northwestern.

Chaundee Brown, Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks scored 14 points apiece for the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0).

Robbie Beran scored 14 points for Northwestern (6-3, 3-2).

NO. 21 MINNESOTA 77,

NO. 25 OHIO STATE 60

MINNEAPOLIS -- Liam Robbins had 27 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks as No. 21 Minnesota earned a victory over No. 25 Ohio State.

Marcus Carr added 15 points and Gabe Kalscheur scored 13 for the Gophers (10-2, 2-2 Big Ten).

Duane Washington Jr. had 21 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three-point range, but the Buckeyes (8-3, 2-3) shot just 8 for 32 in the second half while watching a six-point halftime deficit slip further away. E.J. Liddell added 10 points for Ohio State.