Authorities investigate fatal plane crash in Poinsett County

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred en route to Conway Regional Airport this morning, Poinsett County deputies confirmed.

The plane, a twin-engine baron, was headed from Jonesboro to Conway Regional Airport, expected to land at 10:10 a.m. on Monday, Hunter Russaw, a line technician with the Conway airport, said.

At approximately 9:44 a.m., the Poinsett County Dispatch Center received a call that a plane had crashed in the northwest area of Poinsett County, Sheriff Kevin Molder said.

Molder said that multiple agencies responded to the scene. Emergency responders discovered the plane in a field off of Flag Slough Lane.

Poinsett County Coroner Butch Davis said two people possibly died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Poinsett County authorities have contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board about the crash.