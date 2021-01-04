Commission recommends House accept Hudson's win

The Arkansas Claims Commission voted unanimously Monday to recommend that House lawmakers accept certified election results showing Democrat Ashley Hudson winning the disputed House District 32 race by a 24-vote margin over state Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock.

The decision dealt a blow to Sorvillo, who has sought to toss out the election results based on the number of disputed ballots and have a new election called. The ultimate decision over whether to seat Hudson lies with the House of Representatives, which will convene into its regular session next week.

Sorvillo filed an election contest with the Claims Commission in late November, after a previous lawsuit challenging the results was dismissed by a Pulaski County judge. In the weeks since, Commission Co-Chair Paul Morris said the commission was presented with more than 1,700 pages of evidence and deposition transcripts related the election.

In the end, however, Morris said Sorvillo and his attorney, A.J. Kelly, failed to provide any evidence about how the voters whose ballots were in question actually voted, making it impossible to determine whether they changed the outcome of the election.

Neither Sorvillo nor Kelly could be immediately reached for comment following the commission's decision Monday.

Sorvillo's claims centered around a batch of disqualified absentee ballots that were accidentally mixed in with other ballots during the tabulation process. After the mistake was discovered, the size of that batch of ballots was said to be 32 votes, though it later narrowed to 27 by the time of Monday's hearing.

Hudson's attorneys argued that the ballots should never have been disqualified in the first place and that they should not be used to justify a new election because Sorvillo would have had to win nearly every single one in order for the result to have been changed.

Kelly also argued a separate issue Monday about seven voters in House District 32 being given ballots with the wrong House race, though Morris said the issue was raised too late in the process for the commission to consider the argument.

"Mr. Sorvillo has completely failed to meet his burden of proof on this issue," Morris said in making the recommendation that the House accept the results. He was joined by commissioners Henry Kinslow and Dexter Booth in voting to make such a recommendation to the House.

All three commissioners are appointees of Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.