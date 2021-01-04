Curry's career-high 62 lifts GS over Portland

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry let it fly from way out under pressure with a minute-plus left for another perfect swish on the way to a career-high 62 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Portland 137-122 on Sunday night to split the two-game set with the Trail Blazers.

Curry had the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, finishing 18 for 31 and 8 of 16 on three-pointers after beginning with a 21-point first quarter. He had his 10th career 30-point half to help the Warriors take a 66-54 at the break.

One small blemish in his brilliant night: Curry had his streak of free throws snapped at a franchise-record 80 in the first. The run dated to March 29, 2019, vs. Memphis. Against Portland, he made a career-high 18 on 19 attempts.

Damian Lillard scored 32 points for Portland, and CJ McCollum added 28. McCollum shot 2 for 8 from deep after his 25 three-pointers over the initial five games left him and Curry as the only players to ever do so.

In other games Sunday night, Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway as Blake Griffin stumbled with 2.9 seconds left, then tied up the veteran on the other end to help the Boston Celtics beat the host Detroit Pistons 122-120 for a weekend split. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points. He hit a late three-pointer and was 13 of 16 from the floor, two nights after his late miss sealed a loss in the opener in Detroit. Tatum had 24 points and 12 assists. ... Bradley Beal had 27 points, 10 rebounds and the assist on Thomas Bryant's go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left, leading the Washington Wizards past the Brooklyn Nets 123-122 in New York. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant missed jumpers on the last possession, dropping the Nets to 3-4. Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 assists for the Wizards. ... Jamal Murray scored a season-high 36 points, Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists as the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-109 in Minneapolis. Murray scored 26 points in the first half, including 16 in the second quarter. ... Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz made a season-high 21 three-pointers to beat the host San Antonio Spurs 130-109. Donovan Mitchell added 22 points and nine assists in 29 minutes. Utah was 21 for 41 on three-pointers compared to 6 for 19 by San Antonio. ... LeBron James had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists, Anthony Davis added 17 points and nine rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers opened a two-game set against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 108-94 victory. Kyle Anderson led Memphis with 18 points. ... Zach LaVine had 39 points and Coby White scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half to lead the Chicago Bulls past the visiting Dallas Mavericks 118-108. Jalen Brunson, starting in place of the injured Luka Doncic, had 31 points for the Mavericks.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots past Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)