Good neighbor saves man from house fire in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE — Tyler Thompson and his wife, Jessy Heard, saw smoke Saturday afternoon rising from a nearby house at 956 Hoffman Street.

"Me and my wife were home when all of a sudden she said, 'Honey, call the fire department,'" Thompson said. "I jumped up and ran to the window and seen this God-awful fire and took off running ... out the back door to the house."

Thompson said he ran to the front yard of the house, gathering rocks to try to break a window when he heard "whining and wheezing" coming from the side of the house and realized someone was in the house. He broke open the window and helped the man out.

"I flipped him over on his back and did CPR," Thompson said, explaining that he screamed for help to get the man further away from the house. He said a couple of other neighbors arrived and helped him get the man over the fence and away from the house.

"I wasn't frightened until the house started making noises," Thompson said, thinking "what am I doing and I kind of got panicked. then realized, I shouldn't think like that."

The man in the house was Jon Biffany, 43. He was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. He was then arrested in connection with outstanding warrants, according to Pea Ridge Police.

Thompson, who works with a non-profit, Speak up about Drugs, said he was not frightened even though he does not have special training in emergency services.

Pea Ridge Police Lt. Michael Lisenbee said there was an investigation by police and fire officials and it was determined the origin of the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical issue in the attic.

Firefighters from Pea Ridge, Avoca, Northeast Benton County and Little Flock assisted in extinguishing the fire.