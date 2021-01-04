Hearings set for four men charged in death of student

MAGNOLIA -- Four men who were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on the Southern Arkansas University campus on Aug. 11 will face court hearings this week.

Odies Wilson, Shaivonn Anthony Robinson, Quincy Isiah Lewis and Le'Kamerin Vaunye Tolbert are all charged with capital murder and first-degree battery with a firearm enhancement.

Each is to be tried individually.

The four are charged in the shooting death of Joshua Keshun Smith, a senior engineering physics major from Sparkman.

Wilson's attorney, Ronald L. Davis Jr., said on Nov. 5 that he would be filing a battery of motions to waive the death penalty in his client's case by challenging the constitutionality of the death penalty as an option. Wilson was scheduled to make an appearance for a bond hearing on Dec. 3 but the hearing was postponed.

The other three defendants have been issued public defenders; Robinson's attorney is listed on the court docket as K. Streett, Lewis' as J. Harrelson and Tolbert as R. Golden.

The four defendants were denied bond in an Aug. 17 hearing and are all currently being held in the Columbia County Jail.