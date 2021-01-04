DEAR HELOISE: I've worked as a volunteer at an animal shelter for three years, and it always amazes me that so few people microchip their pets. If you have a pet, one of the best things you can do for your little companion is to microchip them, fill out the paperwork (there's very little paperwork) and mail it in. So many animals end up at a shelter or at the pound because no one knows who to contact when an animal is brought in.

If you own a pet, please have it microchipped and mail in the information needed to find you. In the event the pet escapes or somehow is separated from you, you'll stand a much better chance of recovering your dog or cat. It's a simple, painless procedure that takes only a few minutes to perform by a qualified veterinarian. Sometimes animal clinics will have special prices on microchipping. It's a small investment and, in the end, could save the life of your pet.

Even if your pet has a collar with tags, it can be lost, but a microchip is under the skin and your veterinarian can read it with a device that gives your name and phone number.

Protect your pet. Microchip!

-- Karen D., Los Angeles

DEAR READERS: New uses for old picture frames:

• Frame an old letter.

• Frame a few pressed flowers from a wedding bouquet.

• Frame a collection of baby photographs of family members.

• Frame antique photos of your grandparents when they were young.

DEAR HELOISE: What kind of dishes and pans can you use in a toaster oven? I haven't used it because I wasn't sure what to put into them.

-- Sharon M.,

Saginaw, Mich.

DEAR READER: There are dishes, casserole and baking dishes and pans designed to use in a toaster oven. These are usually thick and safe. However, do not use ordinary glass or plastic cooking dishes. One of the best things you can do is read the manual that came with the toaster oven. It will probably offer several suggestions and answer all your questions.

DEAR HELOISE: Want to give your hair a boost, that is to say, a bit more volume? It's easy. Simply change the part in your hair. Combing the hair to the other side can lift up those roots. Also, hair that is one-day dirty seems to style more easily.

-- Veronica in Alabama

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com