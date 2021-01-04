Happy birthday (Jan. 4:) From where you currently sit on this whimsical path, you couldn't possibly guess the wonders ahead. Moneymaking opportunities come in new forms. February and June sparkle with social excitement and new relationships. Summer swirls around a singular goal and the dream team to make it happen.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Everywhere you go people are asking for feedback — robots, too. Corporations, social media posts, people around you, it's as if your opinion is a precious commodity. Yes, and your attention and time are even more so.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Everything adds to your momentum, even the things that seem to thwart it. Whatever comes up, you'll handle it like a boss, take the necessary recovery time, and then get into the action of accelerating your intentions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The risk worth taking won't involve the lottery or any other kind of game. The gamble to double down on is an investment in you — your education, your dreams or even your whims.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Look for the answer to the trick. The flash pot is redirecting your attention, so what is it they don't want you to look at? What matters is the intention behind the magic. Can you see that, too?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your goal is to create a pleasant social flow and an environment of comfort and familiarity. You deliver better work from that sort of atmosphere and so will the others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When what you do serves a purpose, that's a viable contribution. When what you do changes someone, that's an art. You're happy with the former, though you'll strive for the latter until it's done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're adhering to a pattern set long ago because it's what has always been expected. But this sequence isn't as fulfilling as you want it to be. You'll dare to set different expectations, and the others' will change soon after.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've a charming way of letting the other person know that you're engaged in their sharing. For this reason, people will seek your company. They want your reaction and will ask for it time and again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't let the jittery rhythm of the day stop you from forward movement. You'll find yourself doing a highly original dance — a dance you couldn't have found without this unusual beat.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll adjust your thinking in regard to a hobby. It's becoming more like work. You approach it as a professional. Whether you're getting paid for it is beside the point. Your attitude changes your game.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your attraction to someone is based in an attraction to the "you" that emerges when you're around this person. Seize this shiny opportunity to play a different role, one that's focused on your common interests.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You embrace the process of creation in service to improvement. Creativity thrives in the same sort of environment that nurtures children — acceptance, support and a set of lovingly, consistently enforced rules.

RULES COSMICALLY CHALLENGED

The Virgo moon is a follower of rules. The other luminaries object, pointing out that rules are often arbitrary, boundaries are often imagined and, generally speaking, things change. Later, Mercury and Pluto add fun, making doors appear where they weren't before — a delight, but hopefully not a surprise. This is the natural outcome of hard work.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I'm a Pisces, and my last few relationships have had a familiar pattern. I dated a Leo who became infatuated with me after our first meeting, and after our first date, he asked me to commit. I later found out he was still pining for his ex-girlfriend, so I broke it off, but he continued to pursue me for two years. I then dated a Taurus who became very attracted to me after our first conversation and was very persistent in asking me out. After a year and a half of dating, I learned that his wife is in the process of divorcing him and that he has a child. Both these men are older, attractive and very well-educated. Will this pattern ever stop? Or am I destined to have relationships like this forever?"

A: What a cruel enemy destiny would have to be to condemn us to repeat the same patterns forever! Now that you realize the pattern, dear Pisces, it's up to you to seek a different kind of partner. Anyone who meets a Pisces and, within a few hours, wants a commitment possibly doesn't have the capacity or intention of learning the deeply nuanced landscape of her beautiful soul. Next time, let a "rush to commitment" be an alarm bell.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Capricorn Louis Braille changed the world with his invention of a tactile writing system adaptable to almost any language. Braille was a determined Capricorn with communication planet Mercury in Capricorn as well and Venus in future-thinking Aquarius. As a tribute to his accomplishments, NASA has named an asteroid in the innermost regions of the asteroid belt "9969 Braille."