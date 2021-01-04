Hytrol to build Fort Smith factory, create 250 jobs

Hytrol Conveyor Co. Inc. plans to create 250 jobs with a more than $20 million investment in Fort Smith as it expands manufacturing operations in Arkansas.

The Jonesboro-based company employs more than 1,200 workers at its corporate headquarters in Craighead County, Hytrol announced Monday morning. That facility will remain open as the company creates new jobs in Fort Smith over the next five years.

Hytrol relocated to Arkansas in 1962 and began operations with 28 employees. The company manufactures material handling systems for 150 customers worldwide.